Monday, March 10, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee declines amid strong dollar demand in non-deliverable forward market

Rupee declines amid strong dollar demand in non-deliverable forward market

The Indian unit closed at 87.34/$, compared to the previous close of 86.88. Dealers said intervention by the RBI helped limit losses intra-day, though it weakened again during closing hours

Rupee, Indian rupee

Photo: Bloomberg

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee fell the most in two weeks, weakening 0.52 per cent against the dollar on Monday due to strong demand for dollars in the Non-Deliverable Forward (NDF) market.
 
The Indian unit closed at 87.34/$, compared to the previous close of 86.88. Dealers said intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) helped limit losses intra-day, though it weakened again during closing hours.
 
“There are NDF maturities of around $3-4 billion this week, causing persistent dollar demand. However, there was RBI presence in the morning around 87.30-87.35 levels. But towards the evening, they didn’t intervene, which is why the rupee ended lower,” said a dealer at a private bank.
 
 
The Indian unit was the worst-performing Asian currency on Monday. The rupee has depreciated 4.5 per cent in the current financial year. In 2025, it fell 1.97 per cent against the dollar.
 
As of end-December, the central bank held a short position of $67.9 billion.

Also Read

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

Emerging Asian currencies dip with stocks as investors avoid risk

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee plunges 30 paise to 87.25 against US dollar during early trade

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian firms ramp up long-term FX hedges on rupee swings, cheaper costs

Rupee

Rupee falls 6 paise to 87.18 against US dollar during early trade

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee falls 5 paise to 87.11 against US dollar during early trade

 
“The NDF market was quoting higher due to better arbitrage opportunities, and there was buying interest. However, there was also RBI intervention at around 87.30-87.35 levels through state-owned and foreign banks. They are likely to have sold around $500 million,” said a head of treasury at a state-owned bank.
 
The dollar index was down 0.13 per cent to 103.7, at a near four-month low after US employment data showed slightly slower job growth and a slight rise in unemployment amid broader geopolitical uncertainty.
 
“A 0.2 per cent drop in the offshore yuan, driven by deflation concerns in China, has also weighed on other Asian currencies. Due to its high import tariffs, India faces a higher risk of reciprocal US tariffs in April, adding to the rupee’s downside risk. Moreover, FII outflows continue to curb any significant appreciation,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO, IFA Global.
 
However, dealers said that the US payroll data has not put pressure on the rupee because RBI’s forward book is significantly short, signalling to the market that there is not much room for appreciation, leading to further weakness in the currency.
 
“Unless there are real flows coming into the market, the room for appreciation in the rupee seems quite limited,” said a private bank dealer.

More From This Section

Indian banks never had it so good. The banks and the stakeholders like the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have worked assiduously in the last decade to ensure a stable, resilient and adequately capitalised banking system that

Bank of India to engage advisor for crafting deposit growth plans

Social Media

Social media accounts accessed only in search, survey ops: I-T official

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's rate cut outlook drives investors to bet on Indian bonds gain

Premiumloan, loans, personal loan

Waiting for a fair wind: Shadow bank risks persist despite RBI relief

PremiumCCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur

CCI's draft conduct rules place restrictions on employee investments

Topics : Rupee RBI Currency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon