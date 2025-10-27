Jio Payments Bank updates its website domain as per RBI guidelines

Jio Payments Bank adopts new RBI-compliant website domain
Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL), a subsidiary of Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL), has announced a change in its official website domain name in line with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The new domain, www.jiopayments.bank.in, replaces the earlier address www.jiobank.in
. The bank has advised customers and stakeholders to use the new domain for all official communications and access to online banking services.
“The bank has announced a change in its official website domain, in line with Reserve Bank of India guidelines,” the payments bank said in a statement.
Part of broader compliance and security enhancement
Jio Payments Bank was incorporated in November 2016 after receiving approval from the RBI under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. The bank provides a range of services, including zero-balance savings accounts, UPI-enabled payments, sweep accounts, domestic money transfers, Aadhaar-enabled payment services, and bill payments through the Bharat Bill Payment System.
According to the bank, the domain migration is part of its compliance with regulatory requirements and efforts to strengthen operational and digital security standards.