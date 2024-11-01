Business Standard
Partha Pratim Sengupta assumed charge as new MD&CEO of private lender Bandhan Bank with effect from Friday, the lender said.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Ratan Kumar Kesh, who appointed as interim MD&CEO of Bandhan Bank after retirement of its founder Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, will resume his role as executive director and chief operating officer, with the joining of Sengupta.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had approved Sengupta's appointment as MD&CEO of Bandhan Bank and asked him to join by November 10 for a tenure of three years.

Starting his career with the State Bank of India, Sengupta rose to the position of deputy managing director (DMD) of the country's largest lender, followed by his stint as MD& CEO of another state-owned lender Indian Overseas Bank from 2020 to 2022.

 

Chairman of Bandhan Bank Anup Kumar Sinha said in the statement that "his (Sengupta's) proven track record in the industry will be instrumental in steering Bandhan Bank into its next growth phase."  Sengupta said, "I am honoured to join the Bandhan Bank family. My focus will be on advancing customer-centric solutions, strengthening the business, fostering innovation and making financial services inclusive and sustainable. I look forward to work with the Bandhan Bank team to drive growth and deliver value for all stakeholders".

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

