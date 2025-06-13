Friday, June 13, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki ties up with Equitas Small Finance Bank for car financing

A memorandum of understanding between the two entities was signed with an aim to provide retail financing options for new cars, used cars and commercial vehicles

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Senior Executive Officer Partho Banerjee exchanged documents with Equitas Small Finance Bank's retail assets head Jagadesh J in the presence of representatives of both organisations. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Leading car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has partnered with private sector Equitas Small Finance Bank to offer vehicle financing options to its customers, a company official said on Friday.

"The collaboration is set to enhance the accessibility and affordability of Maruti Suzuki vehicles for a broader range of customers," a company statement here said.

The Chennai-headquartered Equitas Small Finance Bank would leverage the growing customer base of the bank to benefit diverse Maruti Suzuki customer profiles and offer them a range of comprehensive financing solutions.

 

"Our collaboration will enable us to reach an even wider audience and offer them with competitive financing offers to add to the joy of buying a new car. We are confident that this partnership will drive growth and customer satisfaction," Banerjee said on signing the MoU.

"We remain dedicated to providing a wide range of easy and hassle-free finance options for our esteemed customers. Our partnership with Equitas Small Finance Bank reinforces this vision, providing tailored and affordable financing options for our customers," he added.

Maruti Suzuki Small Finance Banks commercial vehicles

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

