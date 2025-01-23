Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / MFIN dismisses reports about alleged harassment by microfinance firms

MFIN dismisses reports about alleged harassment by microfinance firms

Recently, various organisations also staged protests in different parts of the state condemning the atrocities and oppression carried out by microfinance companies and demanded action against them

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

The MFIN is a Self-Regulatory Organisation recognised by RBI and the Association of Karnataka Microfinance Institutions.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN) on Thursday dismissed reports about alleged harassment by microfinance companies in the state, claiming that a small section of "ill-informed" individuals with the aid of unauthorised entities were indulging in "unscrupulous" rumourmongering.

Recently, various organisations also staged protests in different parts of the state condemning the atrocities and oppression carried out by microfinance companies and demanded action against them.  "The recent reports of protests against MFIs are from a small section of "ill-informed" individuals with the aid of unauthorised entities, indulging in unscrupulous rumourmongering," Rama Kamaraju, Head, State Initiatives, MFIN said in a press conference here.

 

The MFIN is a Self-Regulatory Organisation recognised by RBI and the Association of Karnataka Microfinance Institutions.

"We wish to assure you all that we follow a very well calibrated advisory approach and have our eye on the ball at all times," he added.

Kamaraju urged the media to carry out a thorough fact check of any issues being reported on the sector so that the MF ecosystem is shielded from any untoward rumours.

Also Read

Alok Misra

December numbers signal improving microfinance situation: MFIN CEO

Microfinance

Microfinance sector shows signs of stress as delinquency rates rise

Microfinance

Borrowers with microfinance, retail overlap have higher delinquency: CRIF

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark's latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend' has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3

MFI portfolio declines 4.3%, bad assets spike in Sep quarter: Report

Microfinance

FinMin to hold meeting with MFI players on Wed amid rising bad loans

"Having said that, we are open to talk and engage on the right forum to address any genuine concerns with regard to the microfinance ecosystem and its operations," he added.

According to the police, on January 20, a 60-year-old woman in Ramanagara district near Bengaluru died by suicide after being allegedly harassed by loan recovery agents.

In another incident, a 50-year-old woman from the same district ended her life due to alleged harassment by a microfinance company after she was unable to repay the loan amount of Rs 1 lakh she availed through the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rupee

Rupee fell 20% in last 5 yrs, weakest currency in Southeast Asia: Moody's

Raghuram Rajan

Rupee's fall due to dollar's rise, RBI intervention can harm exports: Rajan

Rupee, Dollar

Amid FII outflow, Rupee falls 12 paise to settle at 86.47 against dollar

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo: netaji.org)

Bank Holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed today, Jan 23, in your state?

HDB financial services, HDFC Group

HDB Financial Services faces regulatory hurdles amid $1.5 billion IPO plans

Topics : microfinance industry Microfinance RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon