Monday, December 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / MUFG nears $3.2 bn deal to acquire minority stake in Shriram Finance

MUFG nears $3.2 bn deal to acquire minority stake in Shriram Finance

Shriram's shares have risen almost 50 per cent this year, giving the Mumbai-based financial services firm a market value of roughly $18 billion

Shriram House in Chennai

Shriram House in Chennai | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Siddhi Nayak, Hideki Suzuki and Manuel Baigorri
 
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is nearing a deal to buy a minority stake in India’s Shriram Finance Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter, the latest foreign bank seeking to build a presence in the world’s most populous country.
 
MUFG may invest more than ¥500 billion ($3.2 billion) to buy a stake of around 20 per cent, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Talks are advanced and an agreement may be reached as soon as this week, the people said, adding that details such as the price and stake size could still change.
 
 
Shriram’s shares have risen almost 50 per cent this year, giving the Mumbai-based financial services firm a market value of roughly $18 billion.
 
Negotiations are ongoing and may face delays or even fall apart, the people added. A representative for MUFG declined to comment, while Shriram didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Also Read

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance zooms 34%, hits new high; analysts retain bullish outlook

Shriram Finance

Strong guidance positive for Shriram Finance on robust Q2 performancepremium

Shriram General Insurance

Shriram General Insurance eyes four-fold growth in GWP to ₹10k cr by 2030

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance soars 6%, surpasses PNB, Chola Investment in market-cap

deeptech, Artificial intelligence, AI

India's deep-tech investors back collective intelligence over competitionpremium

 
Shriram operates businesses across urban and rural areas, focusing on loans for commercial vehicles, tractors and passenger cars. It also lends to small and medium-sized enterprises.
 
Japan’s largest banks are investing in local financial institutions in India, betting on the country’s growth. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. became the biggest shareholder of Yes Bank Ltd. in a landmark deal earlier this year. It’s now seeking to boost lending and add staff in the nation, having deployed almost $5 billion.
 
The Economic Times had reported MUFG’s interest in buying a stake in Shriram in October.
 

More From This Section

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee falls 9 paise to all-time low of 90.58 against dollar in early trade

Fintech

Fintechs hold steady in changing terrain as unsecured credit business growspremium

Banks, Bank

Banks asked to offer basic services to customers at all branchespremium

Microfinance

Microfinance institutions remain in pain even as green shoots appearpremium

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar | photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Stablecoins can undermine trust in currency, financial system: RBI dy guvpremium

Topics : Shriram Shriram Group Indian investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon