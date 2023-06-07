close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nearly 80% Indians depositing Rs 2,000 notes instead of exchanging: Report

Back in May 2023, the central bank said that it would withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation and allowed people to exchange or deposit these notes latest by September 30, 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
A man holds Rs 2,000 currency notes at a bank in Kanpur, Tuesday. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

More than 70 per cent of Indians are opting to deposit the recently withdrawn Rs 2,000 notes in bank accounts.
According to a Reuters report published Wednesday, people are choosing to deposit as opposed to exchanging the Rs 2,000 note for smaller denominations, which was recently withdrawn by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Citing six private and public bankers the report added that this trend of depositing is likely to boost bank deposits. 
Back in May 2023, the central bank said that it would withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation and allowed people to exchange or deposit these notes latest by September 30, 2023.

RBI has set the exchange cap at Rs 20,000 for one-time, while there is no limit on depositing Rs 2,000 notes. The RBI said that when the decision was announced, the value of the notes in circulation was Rs 3.6 trillion.
The report added that according to bankers, nearly 80 per cent of the notes received have been deposited in the accounts, even though the total quantum of Rs 2,000 notes deposited or exchanged so far is unavailable.

Also Read

Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

Explained: What are the tax implications of depositing Rs 2,000 notes?

RBI asks banks to keep daily data on exchange, deposit of Rs 2,000 notes

Rs 2,000 note withdrawn: How important was the note for the Indian economy?

Credit sanctions to pick up traction as base effect fades, say NBFCs

Tepid response to RBI's two-day VRRR auction; banks park Rs 1,850 crore

Nascent recovery in IT funds: Invest systematically, hold for long term

Minimum assured return scheme in works; to be launched soon: PFRDA Chairman

RBI Monetary Policy set to be announced tomorrow: What to expect?


India's largest public lender State Bank of India (SBI) has so far received Rs 17,000 crore in the first week, ever since the exercise began on May 23, the report added citing an official. Out of this, Rs 14,000 crore, or nearly 82 per cent was deposited back into the accounts, while the remaining 18 per cent, or Rs 3,000 crore was exchanged.
Bank of Baroda (BoB), Union Bank of India, and Bank of India (BoI) stated that 80 per cent- 90 per cent of the notes were deposited.

Citing RBI data, the report added that the inflow of notes can push up bank deposit growth from the current 10.9 per cent and reduce the currency in circulation (CIC), which dropped to Rs 365,00 crore in the week ending May 26.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Rs 2000 notes RBI currency notes Denomination BS Web Reports sbi Bank of Baroda Bank of India

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nearly 80% Indians depositing Rs 2,000 notes instead of exchanging: Report

A man holds Rs 2,000 currency notes at a bank in Kanpur, Tuesday. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Credit sanctions to pick up traction as base effect fades, say NBFCs

NBFC
2 min read

Tepid response to RBI's two-day VRRR auction; banks park Rs 1,850 crore

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI Monetary Policy set to be announced tomorrow: What to expect?

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

Home loan, EMI
9 min read

Is FD a must? All your queries on opening a bank locker answered

RBI issues new rules of bank lockers
8 min read

RBI expected to pause again with markets watching for shift in stance

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Credit sanctions to pick up traction as base effect fades, say NBFCs

NBFC
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon