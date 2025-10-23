NPCI says teething issues persist in same-day cheque clearing system

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said on Thursday that teething issues continue to persist in the same-day cheque clearing process, which came into effect on October 4.
RBI introduces T+0 continuous clearing for faster settlement
As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) directions, the cheque clearing system has transitioned from batch processing (T+1) to a continuous clearing system (T+0) to enable faster cheque clearance. The change was implemented on October 4, 2025.
“While most issues have been resolved, some teething issues continue to be observed in the systems and processes at the central system as well as at some banks,” NPCI said in a statement.
“Efforts are ongoing to address the remaining challenges and to ensure that all cheques presented are paid on the same day,” it added.
Over 2.5 crore cheques cleared since launch
Since October 4, NPCI has facilitated the positive clearance of 2.56 crore instruments amounting to over Rs 3,01,000 crore through the central system.
“As on date, every instrument that was presented for clearing by banks has been cleared and positive or negative confirmation provided. Banks have been advised to credit customers’ accounts for the positively confirmed cheques,” NPCI said.
The statement further noted that some customers faced delays in the initial days due to processing lags during the transition phase.
NPCI assures smoother experience ahead
“We regret the inconvenience caused due to these delays. We remain committed to ensuring a smooth cheque clearing experience and appreciate your continued support and understanding in transitioning to continuous clearing,” NPCI said.
NPCI is responsible for setting standards, facilitating the secure exchange of electronic cheque images and data, and acts as the central hub for processing through its Centralised Clearing House (CCH).