Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / NPCI says teething issues persist in same-day cheque clearing system

NPCI says teething issues persist in same-day cheque clearing system

NPCI says minor issues remain in the T+0 cheque clearing process introduced on October 4, assuring customers that all cheques are being cleared the same day

NPCI

Since October 4, NPCI has facilitated the positive clearance of 2.56 crore instruments amounting to over Rs 3,01,000 crore through the central system.(Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said on Thursday that teething issues continue to persist in the same-day cheque clearing process, which came into effect on October 4.
 
RBI introduces T+0 continuous clearing for faster settlement
 
As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) directions, the cheque clearing system has transitioned from batch processing (T+1) to a continuous clearing system (T+0) to enable faster cheque clearance. The change was implemented on October 4, 2025.
 
“While most issues have been resolved, some teething issues continue to be observed in the systems and processes at the central system as well as at some banks,” NPCI said in a statement.
 
 
“Efforts are ongoing to address the remaining challenges and to ensure that all cheques presented are paid on the same day,” it added.

Also Read

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

NTT Data partners with NPCI to enable UPI payments for Indians in Japan

NPCI

NPCI says same-day cheque clearing stabilised; unions seek RBI help

Muse Wearables

Muse, NPCI join hands for India's first wearables payment ecosystempremium

UPI, digital payments

Explained: How digital payments are fuelling India's economic growth

ChatGPT, UPI

OpenAI partners with NPCI to bring UPI payments to ChatGPT: How it works

 
Over 2.5 crore cheques cleared since launch
 
Since October 4, NPCI has facilitated the positive clearance of 2.56 crore instruments amounting to over Rs 3,01,000 crore through the central system.
 
“As on date, every instrument that was presented for clearing by banks has been cleared and positive or negative confirmation provided. Banks have been advised to credit customers’ accounts for the positively confirmed cheques,” NPCI said.
 
The statement further noted that some customers faced delays in the initial days due to processing lags during the transition phase.
 
NPCI assures smoother experience ahead
 
“We regret the inconvenience caused due to these delays. We remain committed to ensuring a smooth cheque clearing experience and appreciate your continued support and understanding in transitioning to continuous clearing,” NPCI said.
 
NPCI is responsible for setting standards, facilitating the secure exchange of electronic cheque images and data, and acts as the central hub for processing through its Centralised Clearing House (CCH).
 

More From This Section

g-sec, mutual fund, debt fund

Govt securities mkt expands over 2-fold between 2019 and 2024: RBI report

fintech funding India 2025, Q1 2025 fintech investment, fintech funding slowdown, fintech SRO India, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, Traxcn funding report, Neha Singh Tracxn, Sugandh Saxena fintech, RBI fintech regulations, Indian finte

NBFCs, fintechs expand micro loans as regulator steps up scrutinypremium

Banks

Key features of Banking Laws Amendment Act, 2025 to take effect Nov 1

Banks

Bank customers can opt for up to four nominees in their accounts from Nov 1

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI flags geopolitical risks to cross-border payments, warns of impact

Topics : NPCI RBI Digital Payments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon