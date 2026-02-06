Friday, February 06, 2026 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Nearly 51% people report losing money to online scam, shows survey

Nearly 51% people report losing money to online scam, shows survey

A new survey shows online scams are widespread in India, with most users encountering fraud attempts daily and many falling prey to impersonation, QR code traps and emerging deepfake threats

Fraud, Online scam,scam

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 8:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Just over half of Indians have lost money to online scams, with the average loss pegged at Rs 93,195, according to a survey.
 
How widespread are online scams in India? 
Nearly nine in ten Indians say they have encountered an online scam, a similar proportion report seeing suspicious QR codes, and close to four in ten who scanned them were redirected to unsafe pages.
 
How quickly do scammers operate? 
It takes a scammer just five minutes to cheat individuals of their money, a report by cybersecurity services firm McAfee shows.

Also Read

scam, fraud, spam call

RBI to compensate digital fraud victims up to ₹25,000 for first loss

online scam, digital fraud, online fraud

Outrunning digital frauds

Chhagan Bhujbal

Court discharges NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED to file money laundering case in ₹2,000 cr Rajasthan mid-day meal scam

RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar

Zero-fraud objective must to maintain public trust: RBI Deputy Governor

 
Individuals report seeing 13 scam messages every day. What is changing is that more than one in every five people report that such suspicious messages do not contain any link prompting them to reply.
 
 
Why do scam attempts still succeed? 
Around 66 per cent end up replying to these messages, triggering the scam’s next step, the report adds.
 
How are new technologies amplifying scam risks? 
Newer ways of impersonation are hitting screens, with one of the prominent methods being deepfakes. Indians report seeing at least four deepfakes every day on average, and close to one-third are not confident in spotting them, according to the survey.
 
About 20 per cent report experiencing a scam impersonating somebody else through a voice clone.
  Scam report 
Indians who encountered a suspicious quick response (QR) code ~90%
Personally experienced online scam 87%
Lost money to a scam 51%
Average value of lost amount Rs 93,915
  Source: McAfee

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI eases norms for small NBFCs, exempts non-customer-facing firms

(L-R) Shirish Chandra Murmu, Deputy Governor, RBI, Swaminathan Janakiraman, Deputy Governor, RBI, Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, RBI, T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor, RBI and Poonam Gupta, Deputy Governor, RBI (Photos: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Macro fundamentals, including external sector, are strong and healthy: RBI

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI will continue to meet the country's currency needs: Governor Malhotra

RBI

Unclaimed deposit payouts jump after RBI campaign, cross ₹1,000 crore

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI steps up credit delivery, allows REIT lending and doubles MSME loan cap

Topics : Scams online frauds Money laundering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance