Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Parliamentary panel on finance to meet today, review IBC, emerging issues

Parliamentary panel on finance to meet today, review IBC, emerging issues

The central government is likely to bring an amendment in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament

Parliament, New Parliament

Amendment in the IBC will reduce the load on the Competition Commission of India (CCI) | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, headed by BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, will hold a meeting on Thursday to record the oral evidence of the representatives of the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank on the 'Review of working of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Emerging Issues'.

Besides, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, is scheduled to brief the committee on 'RBI's Evolving Role in India's Dynamic Economy'.

Meanwhile, the central government is likely to bring an amendment in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, sources told ANI.

 

The amendment in Section 31(4) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) will be made. This particular section mandates prior approval from the CCI for any resolution plan.

Sources said the amendment in the IBC will reduce the load on the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Also Read

Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)

Aakash Educational escalates tussle with EY over professional misconduct

RCom, reliance communication

SBI flags Reliance Comms loan as fraud; Anil Ambani's name sent to RBI

Premiumbankruptcy, IBBI

Breaking up bad assets: Can IBBI's part-resolution rewire insolvency rules?

Gensol, Gensol engineering

Gensol Engineering admitted to insolvency by NCLT on Ireda petition

PremiumRuling

IBC in stress: Survival depends on commitment to its core principles

Once the new amendment is adopted, approval from CCI would not be needed for a company planning resolution under the IBC route, they added.

The plan to amend the IBC comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's latest observation during the hearing of the resolution plan of AGI Greenpac.

The apex court had noted that the resolution was unsustainable without CCI approval.

The Supreme Court had reportedly observed in January 2025 that AGI Greenpac Ltd's bid for the acquisition of insolvent Hindustan National Glass (HNG) Ltd without the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) approval is unsustainable and must be set aside.

"AGI Greenpac's resolution plan is unsustainable as it failed to secure prior approval from the CCI, as mandated under the proviso to Section 31(4) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Consequently, the approval granted by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to the resolution plan dated October 28, 2022, without the requisite CCI approval, cannot be sustained and is hereby set aside and quashed," the apex court order had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumbank loan, banks

Banks flush with funds but reluctant to pursue aggressive lending

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

Banks expect RBI to double VRRR auction as liquidity stays surplus

study loan, education loan

Education loan growth at NBFCs to slow to 25% in FY26 on US visa curbs

Nirmala Sitharaman

NBFC credit should reach 50% of SCBs' volume by 2047: FM Nirmala Sitharman

PremiumIDBI Bank

Financial bidding for IDBI Bank expected to conclude by October 2025

Topics : IBC Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code finance sector Indian Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon