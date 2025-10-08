Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Payment apps, DoT help avert ₹200 cr potential fraud: PhonePe co-founder

Payment apps, DoT help avert ₹200 cr potential fraud: PhonePe co-founder

PhonePe claims to have helped citizens avert potential financial fraud losses of around Rs 125 crore, while Paytm has helped save Rs 68 crore in the last 2 months

Rahul Chari

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Payment apps PhonePe and Paytm have helped citizens avert potential financial frauds worth Rs 200 crore by using the fraud risk indicator platform developed by the Department of Telecom, a senior Walmart group official said on Wednesday.

While giving a presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress (IMC), PhonePe co-founder Rahul Chari said that by using FRI (Fraud Risk Indicator) data, apps like PhonePe and Paytm have frozen more than 10 lakh accounts and wallets.

"They have blocked more than 48 lakh suspicious transactions. More than 200 crore rupees in potential financial loss have been averted. The DoT has been able to save more than that in the potential financial loss to consumers in just 3-4 months prior to the launch," Chari said.

 

According to the breakup shared by Chari, PhonePe claims to have helped citizens avert potential financial fraud losses of around Rs 125 crore, while Paytm has helped save Rs 68 crore in the last 2 months.

Chari said that at present FRI is being used primarily in the banking sector and payment services.

"But to realise the full potential of this platform, it is very important that every government department and private entity that is using the mobile number as the financial identity of the citizen must be onboarded on this platform," Chari said.

He said that the strength of the FRI platform comes from its data visibility.

"Through a public-private partnership between the DoT, other departments, as well as companies like PhonePe, Paytm and banks, we must increase the visibility of the Sanchar Saathi app and crowdsource this data so that the DoT FRI platform can get even stronger," Chari said.

He said companies like PhonePe and Paytm have their own intelligent signals. "Creating a feedback loop of these signals into the DoT FRI platform will mean that the DoT FRI platform will evolve into being one of the best cyber fraud detection platforms in the world," Chari said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

