PhonePe partners with eSewa, HAN Pokhara to promote UPI service in Nepal

Over 3,000 merchants will participate in the festival with more than 1,00,000 visitors expected to visit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Fintech firm PhonePe on Wednesday said it has partnered with Nepal's digital wallet service eSewa and the Hotel Association of Nepal (HAN) Pokhara to promote digital payments through UPI on the Himalayan country's payment processor Fonepay Network.
The partnership is a part of the Fewa New Year Festival which will be held from April 11-14 in Nepal.
Over 3,000 merchants will participate in the festival with more than 1,00,000 visitors expected to visit.
PhonePe in a statement said it will run on-ground activation aimed at raising awareness about digital payments among local merchants while demonstrating the convenience of digital payments for customers.
With kiosks showing how to use digital payments and other interactive activities, PhonePe along with eSewa and HAN Pokhara will showcase the ease of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments.
"Our focus will be on creating merchant education and awareness to ensure the uptick of UPI on the Fonepay Network in Nepal," said Ritesh Pai, CEO International Payments, PhonePe.

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

