Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 08:18 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Raise awareness about cyber frauds, identify mule accounts: RBI report

Raise awareness about cyber frauds, identify mule accounts: RBI report

According to RBI's Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2023-24, number of bank frauds witnessed a significant year-on-year increase in the first half of the current fiscal to 18,461 cases

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The number of frauds during April-September stood at 18,461, involving Rs 21,367 crore compared to 14,480 cases worth Rs 2,623 crore a year ago. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Reserve Bank report on Monday stressed increasing awareness about cyber frauds and efforts to identify mule accounts amid rising digital transactions.

With the rise in digital transactions, the incidents of cyber frauds using novel modus operandi have increased in recent times, the December edition of the Financial Stability Report (FSR) released by the RBI said. 

"Considering the fact that the financial losses and emotional distress caused by these frauds are substantial, it is imperative that Regulated Entities (REs) undertake wide-scale preventive awareness initiatives to caution the public about such frauds and intensify efforts to identify mule accounts," it said.

 

According to the RBI's Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2023-24, the number of bank frauds witnessed a significant year-on-year increase in the first half of the current fiscal to 18,461 cases and the amount involved jumped more than eight-fold to Rs 21,367 crore.

The number of frauds during April-September stood at 18,461, involving Rs 21,367 crore compared to 14,480 cases worth Rs 2,623 crore a year ago.

Also Read

Almost half of all organisations in India say they have experienced cyber fraud during and after the pandemic. Technology, media and communication, financial services, and manufacturing are the most affected sectors, according to the ‘Financial and C

DoT asks telcos to play cybercrime awareness caller tune 8-10 times daily

Ranjan R Reddy, Founder and CEO, Bureau

Bureau secures $30 m in Series B funding to combat growing cyber fraud

online fraud

59,000 fell victim to online trading fraud in Odisha over 6 yrs: CM Manjhi

Almost half of all organisations in India say they have experienced cyber fraud during and after the pandemic. Technology, media and communication, financial services, and manufacturing are the most affected sectors, according to the ‘Financial and C

India should make cybersecurity national mission, become leader in efforts

hacking, China hackers, cybersecurity

AI-driven, deepfake-enabled cyberattacks to increase in 2025: Report

According to the FSR, regulatory initiatives continue to focus on reinforcing the safety and resilience of the financial system.

Efforts have been focused on strengthening the resilience of financial intermediaries and market infrastructure, with emphasis on cyber resilience, fraud prevention and customer protection, it said.

Regulators have remained vigilant and responsive, adapting to the changing financial environment to further strengthen the robustness of the financial system, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Equity Mutual Fund

Budget wishlist: Mutual fund industry seeks tax relief on debt schemes

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Rupee volatility hits year-high, spotlight on RBI's currency strategy

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI should rethink forex strategy, loosen hold on rupee in 2025: Economists

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee gains slightly as very-near-tenor dollar-rupee swap rates surge

PremiumRBI

Rate cut, regulatory move to be in focus under Guv Malhotra-led RBI

Topics : Cyber fraud cyber security RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon