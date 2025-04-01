Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 09:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Raising money as important as managing debt: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Raising money as important as managing debt: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM says, when it comes to finances of the country there can be no politics

Nirmala Sitharaman

In a lighter vein, Sitharaman noted how senior bureaucrats have a different voice when they are in states.

Ruchika ChitravanshiDhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Raising money was as important as managing debt, and borrowing, though tempting, has to keep present realities in mind, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday, referring to trends in state finances.
 
Speaking at the launch of the States Economic Forum by Niti Aayog and the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), Sitharaman said, “Each state is unique, but when it comes to finance, the fundamentals cannot be different. My debt to GSDP [gross state domestic product] cannot be three times more than my GSDP, and some of the states cannot constantly do a fantastic job of it and then stand out as a good performing state.”
 
 
The Forum will address a critical information gap in the present economic discourse — comparative and disaggregated studies on state finances. It will produce in-depth reports and analyses on states across six domains, including demography, economic growth, socio-economic indicators, public finances, and state fiscal rules.
 
Stressing that there can be no politics when it comes to the finances of the country — both Centre and states — the FM said that if there was a struggle to become a faster growing economy, there was equally a big struggle to contain borrowing.
 
“Countries have become debt-ridden, and it is going to take a generation for them to even come to acceptable levels, let alone ideal levels. It's not for want of data. They know it,” she said.

While praising the Forum for meaningfully presenting data in an area where, often for want of authenticity, it is not accepted — particularly by states — the FM said, “Data tells you the hard truth — states that call themselves developed are ridden with huge debts.”
 
In a lighter vein, Sitharaman noted how senior bureaucrats have a different voice when they are in states. “I wish all of them get posted in the finance ministry. When they are in some departments they say, no way, you have to give this. Post them as the expenditure secretary and the voice changes, the priorities change. But that's the closer look at the data,” she said.
 
Niti chief executive officer BVR Subrahmanyam said that the Forum will present an alternate engagement mechanism with states — less confrontational than how Centre-state engagements typically pan out.
 
In January 2025, the government think tank released its first Fiscal Health Index, raising concerns about the debt sustainability of states like West Bengal and Punjab.
 
Poonam Gupta, director general, NCAER, said that debt levels have increased in all but four of the 28 states between 2013 and 2023. In its summary report on states, NCAER said that per capita income levels of richer states have been growing faster than those of poorer states, adding that at the current pace, some states will cross the income threshold of a rich economy, while several others will lag behind.
 
Ajay Seth, secretary, department of economic affairs, had earlier told the Standing Committee on Finance that the government’s announcement to bring down the debt-to-GDP ratio to 50 per cent by 2031 would not be sufficient to bring down the overall general debt in the country, and that states too would need to reduce their debt-to-GSDP ratio.
 
Last week, the Centre had announced its plans to borrow Rs 8 trillion from the market in the first half of FY26, which is around 54 per cent of the total gross market borrowing target of Rs 14.82 trillion.

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Niti Aayog Gross domestic product

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

