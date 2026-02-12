Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI digital payments index rises to 516.76 in Sept 2025 on wider adoption

RBI digital payments index rises to 516.76 in Sept 2025 on wider adoption

RBI's Digital Payments Index climbed to 516.76 in September 2025 from 465.33 a year earlier, driven by gains in payment performance and enablers

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Digital Payments Index (DPI) rose to 516.76 as of September 2025, up from 465.33 in September 2024, reflecting the rapid adoption of digital payments in the country. In March 2025, the RBI-DPI score stood at 493.22.
 
The increase in the RBI-DPI was driven by significant growth in parameters such as payment performance and payment enablers across the country over the period, the banking regulator said.
 
The RBI-DPI was constituted with March 2018 as the base period, which was assigned a score of 100. The index has been published on a semi-annual basis since 2021.
 
 
The DPI comprises five broad parameters that measure the deepening and penetration of digital payments in the country over time.
 
These parameters include: payment enablers with a weightage of 25 per cent; payment infrastructure — demand-side factors at 10 per cent; payment infrastructure — supply-side factors at 10 per cent; payment performance with the highest weightage at 45 per cent; and consumer centricity at 5 per cent. Each of the parameters includes sub-parameters, which in turn consist of various measurable indicators.

