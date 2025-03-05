Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 04:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reserve Bank appoints Ajit Ratnakar Joshi as new executive director

Reserve Bank appoints Ajit Ratnakar Joshi as new executive director

Ajit Ratnakar Joshi was serving as Principal Adviser in Department of Statistics and Information Management

RBI, Reserve Bank of India(Photo: Reuters)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Dr Ajit Ratnakar Joshi as executive director, effective from March 3, 2025.  Prior to this promotion, Joshi served as Principal Adviser in the Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM). 
As executive director, Joshi will oversee the Department of Statistics and Information Management as well as the Financial Stability Department. His role will involve ensuring the accuracy and reliability of statistical data used for policy formulation and overseeing financial stability measures critical to the banking sector, the RBI said.
 
With over three decades of experience, Joshi worked extensively in the areas of statistics, information technology, and cyber risk management. He has also been a faculty member at the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT), Hyderabad, and has contributed to several committees and working groups related to macroeconomic statistics and policy issues.
 
 
Joshi holds a master’s degree in statistics from Nagpur University and a PhD in monetary economics from IIT Madras. He has also completed a diploma in development policy and planning from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi, and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB). His expertise in statistics, financial stability, and policy research is expected to contribute significantly to RBI’s data-driven decision-making and regulatory framework.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

