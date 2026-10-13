Tuesday, October 13, 2026 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI extends forex risk reserve requirement to banks' own hedging contracts

RBI extends forex risk reserve requirement to banks' own hedging contracts

The central bank has mandated a 20 per cent reserve on eligible rupee derivative contracts used by authorised dealers to hedge their own currency risks, without a minimum transaction threshold

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The revised directions will apply to foreign exchange derivative contracts undertaken after their issuance (Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the foreign exchange risk reserve (FERR) requirement to rupee derivative contracts undertaken by authorised dealers to hedge currency risks on their own assets and liabilities. Unlike the existing reserve requirement on contracts with users, which applies only above a notional value of $2 million, the new directions specify no threshold.
 
Under the revised directions, authorised dealers will have to maintain a reserve equivalent to 20 per cent of the rupee value of the notional amount of each eligible derivative contract in which they purchase foreign currency against the rupee. The reserve will have to be deposited in cash with the RBI daily and maintained until the contract is terminated.
 
 
The existing FERR requirement applies to rupee derivative contracts undertaken with users for hedging current account transactions, provided the notional value exceeds the equivalent of $2 million and the user is purchasing foreign currency against the rupee. Those directions also treat attempts by users to circumvent the threshold by splitting transactions across one or more authorised dealers as a violation.
 
Separately, the central bank has restricted the use of non-deliverable derivative contracts (NDDCs) involving the rupee offered to non-residents to hedging purposes. Previously, authorised dealer Category-I banks with an operating IFSC Banking Unit and standalone primary dealers authorised as Category-III dealers could offer such contracts to non-residents without any restriction on purpose.
 
The revised directions will apply to foreign exchange derivative contracts undertaken after their issuance.

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI tightens rupee derivatives rules, widens 20% cash reserve requirement

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI's new forex derivatives reserve rule: Banks flag liquidity concernspremium

bank, banks, private bank

Account aggregator network gets a rate card; tech middlemen cut out

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI's liquidity move lifts weighted average call money rates by 12 bps

Indian Bank Q1FY27, Bank of Maharashtra Q1FY27, PSU bank earnings, Indian Bank net profit, Bank of Maharashtra net profit, banking sector results, net interest income, NII growth, net interest margin, NIM, FCNR deposits, RBI FCNR window, advances gro

Banks seek RBI relief, clarity on India's latest rupee-defence measures

 
The latest changes follow a series of measures announced by the RBI over the weekend to curb dollar demand and support the rupee, which has been under pressure from elevated crude oil prices and foreign capital outflows.
 
On Saturday, the central bank announced a special window to meet the entire daily dollar requirements of state-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation. The facility, which became operational on Monday, is intended to divert their dollar purchases away from the spot market.
 
The RBI also tightened rules for foreign exchange derivatives. It lowered to $5 million from $100 million the threshold for users to hedge contracted exposures without establishing the underlying exposure, as well as the single limit for positions across all currency pairs involving the rupee and across recognised stock exchanges. It also barred users from rebooking contracts cancelled with any authorised dealer and required dealers to obtain an undertaking that the same exposure had not been hedged with another dealer. 

More From This Section

rupee, cash, money, finance, economy

Rupee jumps 82 paise to 94.96 against US dollar during early trade

GIG WORKER

EPFO 3.0 rollout a year away; gig worker benefits may be delayedpremium

indian rupee, rupee forecast, rupee dollar exchange rate, RBI measures, Reserve Bank of India, rupee depreciation, rupee appreciation, USD INR forecast, rupee March 2027, Business Standard poll, forex market India, RBI dollar window, oil marketing co

RBI steps may steady rupee, but new lows seen by FY27-end: BS Pollpremium

Sachin Joglekar, vice-president and co-group head, structured finance ratings, ICRA

Securitisation volume hits record ₹1.47 trillion in H1 FY27: ICRA

bond markets, bonds, bond market

Mutual funds set to extend $4.5 bn bond sellfoff after RBI policy shift

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Cash Reserve Ratio RBI Foreign exchange reserve

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyQ2 Results TodayNifty OutlookSuzlon Energy share priceDelhi Traffic AlertRBL Bank ShareIndia Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 10:33 AM IST