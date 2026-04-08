RBI holds rates, flags downside risks to growth amid global uncertainty

“The ceasefire, to some extent, has been taken into account,” RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said during the post-policy media conference. “The whole implication…we will come to know. But the ceasefire has been taken into account in the monetary policy decision.”

After cutting the repo rate by 125 basis points between February and December 2025, the MPC has kept the policy rate unchanged in the next two policies, including today’s.

Observing that geopolitical uncertainties have heightened significantly since the last policy in February, Malhotra said upside risks to the inflation outlook, driven by increased energy price pressures, have risen, though core inflation remains muted. At the same time, he said, supply chain disruptions and the risk of second-round effects render the future inflation trajectory uncertain.

The MPC, for the first time, has made projections for core inflation in the monetary policy statement. While headline inflation for the current financial year is projected at 4.6 per cent, core inflation is projected at 4.4 per cent.

On growth, the central bank assessed that elevated energy and other commodity prices due to the West Asia conflict and other supply disruptions are likely to impact growth in 2026-27. The RBI has projected real GDP growth for FY27 at 6.9 per cent.

“Further escalation and wider spread of the conflict, heightened volatility in global financial markets and weather-related events, however, weigh on the domestic growth outlook. Risks to the baseline projections are tilted to the downside, with uncertainty remaining elevated due to the ongoing West Asia conflict,” Malhotra said. He pointed out that the FY27 GDP growth projection is lower than the FY26 estimate of 7.6 per cent.

When asked about expectations that interest rates will remain lower for longer, as indicated during the February policy, Malhotra said it is possible that rates remain low in the near to medium term, but it will depend on how conditions evolve.

“Out of the eight statements by the current governor, this statement is the most cautious or hawkish in our opinion, but does not mean a rate hike is imminent,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, State Bank of India.

“We expect a prolonged pause as the natural outcome under the current uncertain global environment,” Ghosh said in a note.

Economists at Barclays concur that there may not be a rate hike any time soon.

“While the MPC seems convinced that higher inflation is a supply shock outcome, we do not expect it to respond in any hurry via a rate hike, especially as the two-week ceasefire offers relief,” Barclays said in a note.

Malhotra acknowledged that the rupee in FY26 depreciated more than the average in previous years. The Indian unit depreciated over 4 per cent in March following the West Asia conflict. This prompted the central bank to unveil regulatory measures such as capping banks’ net open positions in the onshore deliverable market and barring banks from offering non-deliverable contracts to clients. Following these steps, the rupee changed trajectory and appreciated 2.4 per cent.

“The RBI stands committed to this [exchange rates are market determined] policy and would judiciously contain excessive or disruptive volatility to ensure that self-fulfilling expectations do not exacerbate currency movements beyond what is warranted by fundamentals,” Malhotra said.

The governor noted that Indian banks remain resilient and system-level financial parameters related to capital adequacy, liquidity, asset quality and profitability of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) continue to remain healthy. He said bank credit has maintained its upward trajectory and remains broad-based.