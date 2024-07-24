RBI revamps regulatory framework for domestic money transfer services

Reserve Bank of India has revised the regulatory framework for domestic money transfer services by regulated entities by making Know Your Customer (KYC) record requirements stringent.

The changes in the current framework have been made based on a recent review of various services for payments transfer.

The remitting bank should obtain and keep a record of the name and address of the beneficiary for cash payout, RBI said in a communication to authorised payment system operators.

Every transaction by a remitter should be validated by an additional factor of authentication (AFA).

The rules to regulate the domestic money transfer segment were introduced in 2021. Since then, there has been a significant increase in the availability of banking outlets, developments in payment systems, and ease in fulfilling KYC requirements. Now users have multiple digital options for funds transfer, the regulator said.