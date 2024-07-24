Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI revamps regulatory framework for domestic money transfer services

The changes in the current framework have been made based on recent review of various services for payments transfer

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India (Photo: Reuters)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India has revised the regulatory framework for domestic money transfer services by regulated entities by making Know Your Customer (KYC) record requirements stringent.

The changes in the current framework have been made based on a recent review of various services for payments transfer.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The remitting bank should obtain and keep a record of the name and address of the beneficiary for cash payout, RBI said in a communication to authorised payment system operators.

Every transaction by a remitter should be validated by an additional factor of authentication (AFA).

The rules to regulate the domestic money transfer segment were introduced in 2021. Since then, there has been a significant increase in the availability of banking outlets, developments in payment systems, and ease in fulfilling KYC requirements. Now users have multiple digital options for funds transfer, the regulator said.

The remitting banks/business correspondents (BCs) shall register the remitter based on a verified cell phone number and a self-certified ‘officially valid document’ (OVD), RBI said.

More From This Section

Rupee rises 4 p to 83.62 against US dollar in early trade ahead of Budget

PhonePe, Google Pay lose their UPI transactions share to new entrants

PhonePe retains top position on UPI in June, Paytm's market share slips

Rupee up 5 paise from all-time low to 83.65 against dollar in early trade

Formal job creation hits 10-month high with 985K new subscribers: EPFO data


The bank which is remitting funds will have to include remitter details as part of the IMPS/NEFT transaction message. The transaction messages should include an identifier to identify the fund transfer as a cash-based remittance, it added.

The remitting banks and BCs have to conform to provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and the related rules and regulations pertaining to cash deposits.

Also Read

India needs to monetise assets to support spending, says JPMorgan

Budget: Aided by RBI surplus transfer, FM improves fiscal consolidation

RBI dy guv flags risks in digital outsourcing for financial companies

Reserve Bank of India approves KVS Manian as CEO of Federal Bank

Cashfree Payments gets payment aggregator-cross border licence from RBI

Topics : RBI regulatory policy Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon