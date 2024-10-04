Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / RBI to conduct govt bond buyback auction worth Rs 25,000 crore on Oct 10

RBI to conduct govt bond buyback auction worth Rs 25,000 crore on Oct 10

By repurchasing its own outstanding bonds from the market before they mature, the government reduces its liabilities and strengthens its fiscal position

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has offered to repurchase Rs 25,000 crore worth of securities through a buyback auction, which will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday. The government has offered to buy back the 7.72 per cent 2025 bond maturing on May 25, the 5.22 per cent 2025 bond maturing on June 15, the 8.20 per cent 2025 bond maturing on September 24, the 5.15 per cent 2025 bond maturing on November 9, and the 7.59 per cent 2026 bond maturing on January 11.

By repurchasing its own outstanding bonds from the market before they mature, the government reduces its liabilities and strengthens its fiscal position. The process involves using government funds to buy back these bonds, which are then typically retired, decreasing the total outstanding debt. This strategy allows the government to improve its debt profile by repurchasing higher-cost or shorter-term bonds.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Also Read

SEBI

Sebi considering steps to increase retail participation in G-Secs

Bond market

Investors want govt to sell more short tenor, green bonds, say bankers

bond yields

India's ICICI Prudential Life bullish on long-term govt bonds: Official

Govt bonds

Indian govt bond yields seen marginally higher, tracking US peers

The equity market and government bonds are expected to open on a positive note on Monday, following a decline in US Treasury yields after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell signalled that it's time to cut interest rates.

Stocks, bonds may rally on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's rate cut cue

Topics : Government bonds Buybacks Bonds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon