RBI to release final framework for fintech SROs by April-end: Governor Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das during a press conference after delivering the Monetary Policy Statement, at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Friday, April 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release the final framework for a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for fintechs by the end of April, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said during the post-monetary policy press conference.

Das added that the banking regulator is working towards operationalising one SRO for fintechs by this year’s Global Fintech Festival, which happens in September.

“We propose to release the framework by the end of April. As I mentioned in last year’s Global Fintech Festival (GFF) that by the GFF held in 2024, we would like one SRO relating to fintech to be operational. We are working towards that,” he said.





An SRO is a non-governmental organisation that acts as a bridge between industry players and the regulator, and sets standards for the conduct of entities operating in the country.

RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said the banking regulator was examining the comments it received from stakeholders on the draft framework for recognising SROs for the fintech sector.

“On the SRO (for) fintechs, we have received comments. The last date to send them was the end of February. We are examining those comments. We will be out with a framework based on which entities can apply for SRO,” he said.

Industry groups seeking to be an SRO for the fintech sector have cheered RBI’s timeline to release the final framework.

“RBI has been systematically driving the conversation on the SROs to this point. The governor mentioned a time-bound approach to operationalise the SRO-FT. As we eagerly await the final framework, knowing SRO reality is getting closer is hugely encouraging,” said Sugandh Saxena, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), an industry body for digital lenders.

“RBI’s expectations for the release of the final SRO-FT framework this month is encouraging news. As and when the final SRO-FT framework is released, we will study it and take next steps accordingly,” said Jatinder Handoo, CEO, Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI), an industry association for digital lenders.

Handoo added that the association had seen a rise in queries for regulatory guidance.

“Market players value DLAI’s membership. Since the last few months, we have seen a surge in queries seeking guidance on various aspects of regulations and willingness of ecosystem players to be part of DLAI,” he added.