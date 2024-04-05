Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI to release final framework for fintech SROs by April-end: Governor Das

Das added that the banking regulator is working towards operationalising one SRO for fintechs by this year's Global Fintech Festival, which happens in September

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das during a press conference after delivering the Monetary Policy Statement, at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Friday, April 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das during a press conference after delivering the Monetary Policy Statement, at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Friday, April 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release the final framework for a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for fintechs by the end of April, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said during the post-monetary policy press conference.

Das added that the banking regulator is working towards operationalising one SRO for fintechs by this year’s Global Fintech Festival, which happens in September.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“We propose to release the framework by the end of April. As I mentioned in last year’s Global Fintech Festival (GFF) that by the GFF held in 2024, we would like one SRO relating to fintech to be operational. We are working towards that,” he said.

An SRO is a non-governmental organisation that acts as a bridge between industry players and the regulator, and sets standards for the conduct of entities operating in the country.


RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said the banking regulator was examining the comments it received from stakeholders on the draft framework for recognising SROs for the fintech sector.

“On the SRO (for) fintechs, we have received comments. The last date to send them was the end of February. We are examining those comments. We will be out with a framework based on which entities can apply for SRO,” he said.

Industry groups seeking to be an SRO for the fintech sector have cheered RBI’s timeline to release the final framework.

“RBI has been systematically driving the conversation on the SROs to this point. The governor mentioned a time-bound approach to operationalise the SRO-FT. As we eagerly await the final framework, knowing SRO reality is getting closer is hugely encouraging,” said Sugandh Saxena, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), an industry body for digital lenders.

“RBI’s expectations for the release of the final SRO-FT framework this month is encouraging news. As and when the final SRO-FT framework is released, we will study it and take next steps accordingly,” said Jatinder Handoo, CEO, Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI), an industry association for digital lenders.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

Banks, NBFCs need to be watchful of stress building up: Shaktikanta Das

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI MPC meeting: Key takeaways from Guv Shaktikanta Das' announcements

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

RBI's MPC decision shows resolve to ensure price stability, say experts

RBI reiterates FX exposure must for rupee exchange derivative transactions

Inflation targeting framework is the focus: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

Govt to broaden e-rupee distribution beyond banks to boost retail use: RBI

RBI to permit investment, trading of Sovereign Green Bonds at Gujarat IFSC


Handoo added that the association had seen a rise in queries for regulatory guidance.

“Market players value DLAI’s membership. Since the last few months, we have seen a surge in queries seeking guidance on various aspects of regulations and willingness of ecosystem players to be part of DLAI,” he added.
Topics : Shaktikanta Das RBI RBI Policy RBI repo rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon