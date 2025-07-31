Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Muted response to RBI's VRRR as overnight rates rise, reducing arbitrage

Muted response to RBI's VRRR as overnight rates rise, reducing arbitrage

With WACR and tri-party repo rates climbing, banks park only ₹13,075 crore against RBI's ₹50,000 crore offer in overnight VRRR auction

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The RBI conducts VRRR operations to absorb excess liquidity from the banking system and anchor short-term interest rates closer to the policy repo rate. | Image: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) overnight variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction on Thursday received a tepid response from banks, with only ₹13,075 crore parked against the notified amount of ₹50,000 crore. The subdued participation is attributed to a rise in overnight money market rates, which has made the VRRR window less attractive.
 
The central bank accepted the bids at a cut-off rate of 5.49 per cent.
 
The RBI conducts VRRR operations to absorb excess liquidity from the banking system and anchor short-term interest rates closer to the policy repo rate. As per the latest data, the net liquidity surplus stood at ₹2.54 trillion.
 
 
“Banks have already parked around ₹1.75 trillion with the RBI. With overnight rates moving up, it doesn't make sense to park funds at the VRRR rate,” said the treasury head at a private sector bank.
 
The Weighted Average Call Rate (WACR) — the key operating target of the RBI’s monetary policy — closed at 5.49 per cent on Thursday, up from 5.37 per cent the previous day. Similarly, the overnight tri-party repo rate rose to 5.43 per cent from Wednesday’s 5.33 per cent.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI unlikely to revive daily fixed-rate lending despite market demand

money, salary, income

Hit by falling FD rates? Consider these funds with 3-year horizonpremium

digital payment, online payment, QR code

Digital payments cross ₹65,000 cr in volume, ₹12,000 trn in value in 6 yrs

inflation

Inflation likely to be below RBI's target in FY26: FinMin review

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI proposes new regime for co-op bank branch expansion, ATM setup

Preference shifts toward higher-yielding money market

“The bidding is good when overnight rates are near the standing deposit facility (SDF), but when they are between 5.40 per cent and 5.45 per cent, banks prefer parking funds in the money market rather than at the VRRR window,” the treasury official explained.
 
Earlier this week, RBI’s three-day VRRR auction on Tuesday had drawn bids worth ₹46,058 crore against the same notified amount of ₹50,000 crore—significantly higher than Thursday’s outcome.
 
As overnight rates approach the repo rate, arbitrage opportunities via the VRRR route diminish, prompting banks to hold or deploy funds elsewhere in the short-term money market.
 

More From This Section

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee hits 5-month low after Trump's tariff threat, logs 0.7% drop

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

ICAI notifies norms to cap individual tax audits by CAs to 60 annually

microfinance institution, MFI stocks

MFIs face tough recovery path; profitability seen by FY26-end: CRISIL

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

AHFC loans to increase to ₹2.5 trillion by FY28-end: Icra report

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI eases norms, caps investments by banks, NBFCs in AIF schemes at 20%

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI repo rate Liquidity monetary policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon