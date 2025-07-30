Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / ICAI notifies norms to cap individual tax audits by CAs to 60 annually

ICAI notifies norms to cap individual tax audits by CAs to 60 annually

The norms in this regard have been notified and are mandatory, he said, and stressed that audit is the forte of chartered accountants

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India | ICAI logo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda on Wednesday said capping the number of tax audits that can be done by an individual chartered accountant to 60 annually will help strengthen the regulatory framework and enhance focus on auditing work.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which has more than 400,000 members, has notified the norms for capping the number of individual tax audits and these will come into effect from April 1 next year.

The limit of 60 will be the aggregate limit in respect of all tax audits signed by a member (chartered accountant), both in his individual capacity and as a partner of a firm(s). Further, a partner of a firm cannot sign any tax audit report on behalf of any other partner.

 

There will also be certain relaxations to the limit. At a briefing in the national capital on Wednesday, Nanda said the move will strengthen the regulatory framework and help increase the focus of chartered accountants on tax audits.

The norms in this regard have been notified and are mandatory, he said, and stressed that audit is the forte of chartered accountants.

Also Read

ICAI India

ICAI CA May 2025 toppers: Rajan Kabra tops final; check merit list here

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Kesavan Ramachandaran appointed as new executive director of RBI on July 1

National CA Day 2025

CA Day 2025: History, significance, and importance of ICAI for India

ICAI India

ICAI CA results 2025 date and time out: Scores to be released on July 6

ICAI India

ICAI CA Final May 2025 session results expected in early July: Report

As an illustration, if there are four partners in an audit firm, each partner can also do the audit for another partner. While the audit firm can carry out up to 240 audits, a partner can do more than 60 audits individually now.

Meanwhile, amid instances of misdoings and complaints of signatures of chartered accountants being forged, ICAI has put in place the Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN) system.

UDIN is a unique number generated for every document certified or attested by a practising chartered accountant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

microfinance institution, MFI stocks

MFIs face tough recovery path; profitability seen by FY26-end: CRISIL

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

AHFC loans to increase to ₹2.5 trillion by FY28-end: Icra report

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI eases norms, caps investments by banks, NBFCs in AIF schemes at 20%

dollar, rupee, dollar vs rupee

Rupee weakens to over four-month low on importers' US dollar demand

Pensions

Only 1.37% of eligible central employees opted for UPS as of July 20

Topics : ICAI chartered accountants Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon