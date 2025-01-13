Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 08:47 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / REC raises Rs 2,297 cr via 10-year bonds, IRFC eyes Rs 3K cr on Wednesday

REC raises Rs 2,297 cr via 10-year bonds, IRFC eyes Rs 3K cr on Wednesday

The issuance has a base size of Rs 500 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 2,500 crore

REC Limited (Photo: PIB)

REC Limited (Photo: PIB)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

REC Limited raised Rs 2,297 crore through bonds maturing in 10 years at a cut-off yield of 7.20 per cent.
 
Additionally, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore on Wednesday. The issuance has a base size of Rs 500 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 2,500 crore. The 10-year bonds will be offered with a uniform yield, carrying AAA/stable ratings from CRISIL, CARE, and ICRA. The bonds will be allotted on Friday.
 
On the same day, ICICI Home Finance is looking to raise up to Rs 500 crore through bonds maturing in five years. The issuance has a base size of Rs 325 crore, with an additional green shoe option of Rs 175 crore. The bids will be submitted via open-book bidding, with a minimum application size of Rs 1 crore. The allotment and pay-in date is set for Thursday.
 
 
Tight liquidity conditions have led to an increase in the cost of borrowing for short-term corporate bonds, as reflected in the cut-off for the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development’s (NABARD) fundraising on Friday.
 
NABARD on Friday raised Rs 4,412 crore through bonds maturing in 3 years, 2 months, and 11 days at a coupon rate of 7.53 per cent. The cut-off, although slightly high for a AAA-rated state-owned entity, is in line with market expectations due to extremely tight liquidity conditions.
 

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee logs steepest fall in two years, hits record low of 86.58/$

Visa, Visa cards

Non-metro boom in card spending mirrors e-commerce surge, says Visa

direct tax rupees fund

Net direct tax kitty swells 16% to Rs 16.9 trillion so far in FY25

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI uses FX swaps to ease liquidity squeeze as rupee hits a new low

Fitch Ratings, Fitch

India Inc's leverage to improve in FY26-27 despite high capex: Fitch

Topics : REC Bonds IRFC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon