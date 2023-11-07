Sensex (-0.03%)
64942.40 -16.29
Nifty (-0.03%)
19406.70 -5.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.44%)
6131.25 + 26.60
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40049.80 + 112.70
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
43737.90 + 118.50
Heatmap

Regulated entities to follow new IT framework from April 2024: RBI

The framework will specify the roles and responsibilities of the board of Directors, board level Committee and Senior Management

RBI

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India today said the regulated entities (REs), including banks and finance companies, will follow new norms for Information Technology (IT) covering its governance, risks, and management from April 1, 2024.

REs have to put in place a robust IT Governance Framework to cover focus areas like strategic alignment, risk and resource management performance, and Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery Management. This framework should specify the governance structure and processes necessary to meet the RE’s business/strategic objectives, according to RBI’s final master circular. The Central Bank had published a draft Master Direction on the subject in October 2022, seeking public comments.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The framework will specify the roles (including authority) and responsibilities of the Board of Directors, board-level Committee, and Senior Management. It will also address the issue of adequate oversight mechanisms to ensure accountability and mitigation of IT and cyber/information security risks.

The enterprise-wide risk management policy or operational risk management policy will incorporate periodic assessment of IT-related risks (both inherent and potential risk).

The board of RE would approve the strategies and policies related to IT, Information Assets, Business Continuity, Information Security, Cyber Security (including Incident Response and Recovery Management/Cyber Crisis Management). They should review such strategies and policies at least annually.

The RE will establish a Board-level IT Strategy Committee (ITSC), which will comprise a minimum of three directors. Its chairman would be an independent director and carry substantial expertise in managing/guiding information technology initiatives. The ITSC should meet at least on a quarterly basis, RBI said.

REs shall appoint a sufficiently senior level, technically competent and experienced official in IT-related aspects as Head of IT Function. As a first line of defence, the Head of IT Function will have to ensure effective assessment, evaluation and management of IT controls and IT risk, including the implementation of robust internal controls.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC meet: How many Rs 2,000 bank notes are still in circulation?

Fintech may emerge as substitute for traditional banking: RBI's CAFRAL

SBI can fend off rising risks In personal loans, says S&P Ratings

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

Bank of Maharashtra top among PSU lenders in loan, deposit growth in Q2

Larsen & Toubro raises Rs 1,500 crore funds through sale of 150,000 NCDs

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI information technology Central banks

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly election LIVESamsung Galaxy A05sRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last dayOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stockIndia successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 croreRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon