Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Retail investor interest in derivative trading, SMIDS concerning: RBI

The report said that the rally in the mid, small, and microcap segments was significantly larger than the gains made by the benchmark Nifty this year

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its financial stability report, has expressed concerns about the rally in mid and smallcap stocks, the rise in individual investors' participation in shares of smaller firms, and equity derivative (futures & options) trading, saying these three developments require close monitoring.

The report said that the rally in the mid, small and microcap segments was significantly larger than the gains made by the benchmark Nifty this year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"During April-October 2023, the return on the Nifty Microcap Index was more than five times that on the Nifty 50. Over a three-year horizon, the performance divergence between Nifty 50 and other indices is even sharper,' the report noted.

Apart from their higher valuation compared to their largecap peers, around 69 per cent of the midcap, and 70 per cent of the smallcap stocks were trading at higher price-to-earnings (PE) ratios than their respective benchmark indices.

Moreover, in recent years, there has been a sharp rise in individual investors' participation in the equity market, particularly in shares of smaller firms.

"In contrast to institutional investors, individuals’ investments in listed companies excluding the Nifty 500 is steadily increasing. As of September 2023, they owned 48 per cent of the floating stock of these firms," the report noted.

The retail investor appetite for mid and smallcap schemes is also evident from the rapid increase in the net inflows of mid and smallcap schemes of mutual funds. The largecap schemes of mutual funds have seen outflows in contrast.

The report further expressed concerns about the sharp rise in individual investors' participation in derivatives trading. The report said the number of active derivatives traders went up nearly six times from 2018-19 levels to 6.9 million by the end of October 2023.

"Empirical evidence shows that 9 out of 10 traders in the derivatives segment incurred losses and the average loss per active trader was 50,000 in 2021-22," the report noted.

Also Read

HCLTech strong on charts: HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread Strategy

IndusInd Bank: Adopt a bear spread strategy for the August expiry

Voltas sees long build up: Here's a Bull Spread Strategy for the stock

Charts signal strength in Exide; Bull Spread Strategy ideal for Dec expiry

Mkt regulator Sebi puts MCX's impending transition to new CDP in abeyance

Sebi tweaks norms for online bond platform providers to boost ease of biz

SBI, HDFC Bank will need to maintain higher capital from FY25, says RBI

Fund pick: Mirae Asset Large & Midcap Fund

Gold glitter on global cues, jumps Rs 450; silver climbs up by Rs 400

Insurers should be allowed to invest in new asset classes: LIC Chairman

Topics : Reserve Bank of India retail investor Derivatives stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon