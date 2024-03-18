Sensex (    %)
                             
Rupee appreciates 2 paise to 82.84 against US dollar in early trade

The local currency moved in a narrow range of 82.83 to 82.84 against the dollar in early deals. The rupee closed at 82.86 on Friday

The US dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading flat at 103.43 | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

The rupee appreciated by 2 paise to trade at 82.84 against the US dollar in the opening session on Monday following foreign fund inflows.
An uptick in crude oil prices and listless trade in domestic stocks capped rupee gains in opening trade, forex dealers said.
The local currency moved in a narrow range of 82.83 to 82.84 against the dollar in early deals. The rupee closed at 82.86 on Friday.
The US dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading flat at 103.43.
Crude oil prices firmed up in early Asian trade. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, gained 0.35 per cent to trade at USD 85.64 per barrel. Oil for Indian basket was up at USD 84.50 per barrel.
Domestic equity markets were trading almost flat in morning session on Monday. Benchmark Sensex gained around 0.1 per cent to trade at 72,718.72 while Nifty edged up 0.06 per cent to 22,036.20.
Foreign investors turned net buyers in Indian stocks on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 848.56 crore on net basis. FPIs bought shares worth Rs 40,710 crore in the first fortnight of the month amid an improvement in the global economic landscape and robust domestic macroeconomic outlook.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

