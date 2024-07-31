Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.71 against US dollar during early trade

Forex traders said the rise in Brent crude oil prices offset the rupee's gains following the decline in dollar rates overseas

Rupee

At the interbank currency exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.72, 1 paisa higher than the previous day's close. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee rose 2 paise to 83.71 against the US currency in early trade on Wednesday following a marginal dip in the dollar in overseas markets.
At the interbank currency exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.72, 1 paisa higher than the previous day's close.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The domestic unit moved in the tight range of 83.70-83.72 in early trade.
Forex traders said the rise in Brent crude oil prices offset the rupee's gains following the decline in dollar rates overseas.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.19 per cent to 104.36.
Brent crude futures -- the global oil benchmark -- rose 1.49 per cent to USD 79.80 per barrel.

More From This Section

RBI to hold interest rates steady in August, first cut expected in Q4: Poll

Longer tenure bond yields harden after RBI's FAR securities curb

RBI's new norms on wilful defaulters to come into effect from Nov 1

RBI pulls up UCBs creating Dividend Equalisation Fund for payments

Draft guidelines may impact banks' existing LCR by upto 300 pps: CRISIL

All eyes will be on the US Fed rate announcement later in the day. Expectations are ripe that the Federal Reserve might signal a rate cut as early as September.
In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex showed volatility, rising over 200 points in early trade to reach a record high before trading at 81,517.75, up 62.35 points, at 9.35 am.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday, offloaded shares worth Rs 5,598.64 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Room for India's DPI to diversify digital trade, says RBI report

Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.72 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee falls to all-time low of 83.72 against US dollar in early trade

Union Budget 2024: Where does the govt get its money, where does it go?

Rupee falls to new record low tracking the decline in Chinese Yuan

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Dollar US Dollar Rupee vs dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon