Rupee's REER continues to moderate at 102.37 in February: RBI Bulletin

The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the Indian rupee continues to moderate, falling to 101.49 in March, against 102.37 in February, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s monthly bulletin. The REER had increased from 103.66 in January 2024 to 108.14 in November 2024, before moderating to 107.20 in December 2024.
“The rupee depreciated in March initially, but then things stabilised and we started seeing flows. The REER is a measure vis-à-vis what is happening in other currencies also. In April, the REER should be at these levels because all other currencies are either stable or getting stronger — it’s not just the rupee,” said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank.
The bulletin said that the recent depreciation of the 40-currency REER also reflects the narrowing of India's inflation differential with its major trading partners.
On the other hand, the RBI’s outstanding net short dollar position in the forward market rose further to $88.7 billion by the end of February, against $77.5 billion at the end of January.
In the spot market, the RBI net sold $1.6 billion in February, after a net sale of $11.1 billion in January. The central bank bought $45 billion, while it sold $46.6 billion of foreign currency in February. The rupee had depreciated by 1.02 per cent in February.
Also Read
The central bank had net bought $8.5 billion in February 2024. In the financial year 2023–24, the RBI net bought $41.27 billion.
“The swap auctions that the RBI conducted is being reflected here,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “We also have some long-term positions here,” he added.
Of the $88 billion net short dollar position, $14.7 billion was in one-month contracts, $18.8 billion was in one–three-month tenure. The largest amount — $45 billion — was swapped across three-month and one-year tenures. The remaining $10 billion swap was of more than a year.