Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee's REER continues to moderate at 102.37 in February: RBI Bulletin

Rupee's REER continues to moderate at 102.37 in February: RBI Bulletin

The bulletin said that the recent depreciation of the 40-currency REER also reflects the narrowing of India's inflation differential with its major trading partners

Rupee, Indian rupee

The central bank had net bought $8.5 billion in February 2024. In the financial year 2023–24, the RBI net bought $41.27 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the Indian rupee continues to moderate, falling to 101.49 in March, against 102.37 in February, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s monthly bulletin. The REER had increased from 103.66 in January 2024 to 108.14 in November 2024, before moderating to 107.20 in December 2024.
 
“The rupee depreciated in March initially, but then things stabilised and we started seeing flows. The REER is a measure vis-à-vis what is happening in other currencies also. In April, the REER should be at these levels because all other currencies are either stable or getting stronger — it’s not just the rupee,” said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank.
 
 
The bulletin said that the recent depreciation of the 40-currency REER also reflects the narrowing of India's inflation differential with its major trading partners.
 
On the other hand, the RBI’s outstanding net short dollar position in the forward market rose further to $88.7 billion by the end of February, against $77.5 billion at the end of January.
 
In the spot market, the RBI net sold $1.6 billion in February, after a net sale of $11.1 billion in January. The central bank bought $45 billion, while it sold $46.6 billion of foreign currency in February. The rupee had depreciated by 1.02 per cent in February.

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 1Rupee, Economy

Indian Rupee snaps five-day winning streak; Ends 7 paise weaker at 85.20/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee opens flat at 85.13/$ after five-day rally; Dollar weakness persists

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee gains for 5th straight day, ends at 85.14 against US dollar

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

Rupee logs five-day winning streak; Ends 24 paise stronger at 85.14/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 1Rupee, Economy

Indian Rupee extend gains to day five; Opens 27 paise stronger at 85.11/$

 
The central bank had net bought $8.5 billion in February 2024. In the financial year 2023–24, the RBI net bought $41.27 billion.
 
“The swap auctions that the RBI conducted is being reflected here,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “We also have some long-term positions here,” he added.
 
Of the $88 billion net short dollar position, $14.7 billion was in one-month contracts, $18.8 billion was in one–three-month tenure. The largest amount — $45 billion — was swapped across three-month and one-year tenures. The remaining $10 billion swap was of more than a year.

More From This Section

dollars

India's net FDI slips to $1.5 bn in Apr-Feb amid higher outflows: RBI data

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

PSU banks lead incremental credit while share of private banks falls

remittance

NRI deposit inflows grow 23.3% to $14.55 billion till February 2025

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank says EY assisting internal audit review of MFI business

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Net $1.6 billion sold in spot FX market in February: RBI bulletin

Topics : Rupee REER RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon