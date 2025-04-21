Monday, April 21, 2025 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee logs five-day winning streak; Ends 24 paise stronger at 85.14/$

Rupee logs five-day winning streak; Ends 24 paise stronger at 85.14/$

The domestic currency ended 24 paise stronger at 85.14 against the greenback, after closing at 85.38 on Thursday

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

| Image Credit: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee extended its winning streak to five days on Monday, driven by a decline in crude oil prices and continued weakness in the dollar index.
 
The domestic currency ended 24 paise stronger at 85.14 against the greenback, after closing at 85.38 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data. The currency has gained nearly ₹1.55 in the last five sessions. 
 
The rupee traded strongly, supported by continued weakness in the dollar and a decline in crude prices below $62.50, offering dual tailwinds for the local currency, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency, LKP Securities. "The rupee has now approached its key psychological level of 85.00, with positive sentiment driven by concerns over the US economy’s slowdown amid ongoing tariff-related tensions, prompting dollar selling globally." 
 

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 1Rupee, Economy

Indian Rupee extend gains to day five; Opens 27 paise stronger at 85.11/$

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee gains 30 paise; Ends at 85.38/$ on FII inflows, weak dollar

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

Rupee faces more pressure as weakening yuan raises depreciation risks

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee opens at 85.49/$; Gains for fourth day on weak dollar, FII inflows

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee gains for third consecutive session as dollar continues to weaken

 
The domestic currency is also supported by rising foreign inflows into the equity market. Foreign investors have infused nearly ₹8,500 crore in the country's equity markets last week, after a phase of heavy outflows earlier in the month. 
 
The dollar index — a measure of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies — was down 1.13 per cent to 98.10, the lowest since April 2022. The US dollar has been facing sustained pressure, with the Dollar Index down over 9 per cent year-to-date, noted Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors. Given signs of economic softening, markets are indicating that the Fed will have to cut rates sooner rather than later, he added. "Such a move would further weigh on the dollar’s strength." 
 
If the rupee sustains below 85.25 in the coming sessions, there's a strong possibility of it testing the next resistance near 84.50, as the current momentum and strong macros favour further appreciation, Trivedi added. 
 
Crude oil prices slipped amid concerns about the impact of the energy demand and the global economy driven by the US trade. Brent crude oil was down 2.83 per cent to $66.04 per barrel, while WTI crude was down 2.98 per cent at 62.75 per barrel as of 3:42 PM IST.  
 

More From This Section

INCOME TAX

Officers find 25K fake firms fraudulently passing ₹61,545 cr ITC in FY25

PremiumGold

RBI's draft gold loan norms: Compliance cost may rise for lenders

Premiumfintech funding India 2025, Q1 2025 fintech investment, fintech funding slowdown, fintech SRO India, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, Traxcn funding report, Neha Singh Tracxn, Sugandh Saxena fintech, RBI fintech regulations, Indian finte

And the wait continues: Fintech funding revival still out of reach

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI governor

Ensure liquidity measures transmitted to broader market: RBI Guv to banks

GST

CBIC issues new rules to simplify GST registration, curb official overreach

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee Rupee vs dollar currency market Trump's impact on dollar US Dollar Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon