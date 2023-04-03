SBI digital services impacted due to tech glitch, resolved later

“We regret to inform you that due to a 'technical glitch', some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 03, 2023. However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored,” SBI said without detailing the nature of the glitch.

