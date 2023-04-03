close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SBI digital services impacted due to tech glitch, resolved later

Earlier in the day some customers complained in social media that they were unable to access net banking, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) of SBI

BS Reporter Mumbai
SBI, state bank of India

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said its digital services were impacted for a few hours due to technical glitch, which was resolved later.
“We regret to inform you that due to a 'technical glitch', some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 03, 2023. However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored,” SBI said without detailing the nature of the glitch.

Earlier in the day, some customers complained in social media that they were unable to access net banking, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) of SBI, as the server was down.
“We apologise for the inconvenience to our valued customers. The bank is always working toward implementing measures to prevent such occurrences,” the statement added.

Also Read

SBI Q2 PAT may rise up to 98% QoQ, asset quality could improve: Analysts

SBI Q3 profit may rise nearly 60% YoY; deposit growth could outrun peers

SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here

Can India's UPI system go global?

Paytm, PhonePe to launch UPI Lite for smaller epayments soon: Report

Bankruptcy resolutions yielding lower realisations, taking longer: Report

HDFC Bank records 16.9% increase in credit growth at Rs 16 trillion

Rupee weakens against dollar after OPEC+ supply cut, recovers later

Finance Ministry to constitute 16th Finance Commission this year

RBI to issue new 5-year bond on April 6, seeks to raise Rs 8,000 cr

Topics : sbi | UPI | Banks

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Rupee weakens against dollar after OPEC+ supply cut, recovers later

Rupee
3 min read

Finance Ministry to constitute 16th Finance Commission this year

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

RBI to issue new 5-year bond on April 6, seeks to raise Rs 8,000 cr

Bond market uncertain about govt's borrowing plans in next fiscal
1 min read

Net direct tax collections grow 18% to Rs 16.61 trn in FY23, exceeding RE

Gross collection at Rs 6.45 trillion is 47 per cent higher than last year. This includes corporation tax of Rs 3.58 trillion and personal income tax, including securities transaction tax, of Rs 2.86 trillion.
1 min read

Geojit Credits launches digital loan against mutual fund holdings

mutual funds, MFs
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Net direct tax collections grow 18% to Rs 16.61 trn in FY23, exceeding RE

Gross collection at Rs 6.45 trillion is 47 per cent higher than last year. This includes corporation tax of Rs 3.58 trillion and personal income tax, including securities transaction tax, of Rs 2.86 trillion.
1 min read

HDFC Bank's advances rise 17% YoY to Rs 16 trillion; deposits up 21%

HDFC Bank
2 min read
Premium

Last-minute dash for debt mutual funds before tax advantage vanishes

Sebi's one-scheme-per-category to shake up mutual funds' industry
3 min read
Premium

Make part-prepayments to cut home loan tenor, but don't use retirement fund

banks
4 min read

RBI has a responsibility to promote sustainable economic growth: DG Rao

M Rajeshwar Rao
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon