close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HDFC Bank records 16.9% increase in credit growth at Rs 16 trillion

Corporate and other wholesale loans rose around 12.5 per cent over March 31, 2022 and around 4.5 per cent over December 31, 2022, it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
At present, the headroom for FPI investment in HDFC Bank is 7.5 per cent

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Monday said it has recorded a 16.9 per cent increase in credit growth at Rs 16 lakh crore at the end of the March quarter.

The bank had an outstanding credit at Rs 13.6 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2022, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On a sequential basis, the bank posted a 6.2 per cent growth compared to the amount of Rs 15.06 lakh crore at the end of 2022 December quarter.

As per the bank's internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew around 21 per cent compared to the end of March 2022 and about 5 per cent compared to the end of December 2022.

Commercial and rural banking loans grew around 30 per cent over March 31, 2022 and about 9.5 per cent compared to December 31, 2022.

Corporate and other wholesale loans rose around 12.5 per cent over March 31, 2022 and around 4.5 per cent over December 31, 2022, it said.

Also Read

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady

HDFC Bank Q2: Net profit could rise up to 21% YoY, NIM may expand

Merger overhang to delay HDFC Bank's re-rating, caution analysts

HDFC Bank files petition for NCLT approval to the proposed merger

Rupee weakens against dollar after OPEC+ supply cut, recovers later

Finance Ministry to constitute 16th Finance Commission this year

RBI to issue new 5-year bond on April 6, seeks to raise Rs 8,000 cr

Net direct tax collections grow 18% to Rs 16.61 trn in FY23, exceeding RE

Geojit Credits launches digital loan against mutual fund holdings

The bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 18.83 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023, a growth of around 20.8 per cent over Rs 15.59 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter ended March 2023, the bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 9,340 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, the filing said.

Last April, HDFC Bank agreed to take over HDFC in a deal valued at about USD 40 billion.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore. The merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24, subject to regulatory approvals.

Topics : HDFC Bank | credit growth

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Rupee weakens against dollar after OPEC+ supply cut, recovers later

Rupee
3 min read

Finance Ministry to constitute 16th Finance Commission this year

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

RBI to issue new 5-year bond on April 6, seeks to raise Rs 8,000 cr

Bond market uncertain about govt's borrowing plans in next fiscal
1 min read

Net direct tax collections grow 18% to Rs 16.61 trn in FY23, exceeding RE

Gross collection at Rs 6.45 trillion is 47 per cent higher than last year. This includes corporation tax of Rs 3.58 trillion and personal income tax, including securities transaction tax, of Rs 2.86 trillion.
1 min read

Geojit Credits launches digital loan against mutual fund holdings

mutual funds, MFs
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Net direct tax collections grow 18% to Rs 16.61 trn in FY23, exceeding RE

Gross collection at Rs 6.45 trillion is 47 per cent higher than last year. This includes corporation tax of Rs 3.58 trillion and personal income tax, including securities transaction tax, of Rs 2.86 trillion.
1 min read

HDFC Bank's advances rise 17% YoY to Rs 16 trillion; deposits up 21%

HDFC Bank
2 min read
Premium

Last-minute dash for debt mutual funds before tax advantage vanishes

Sebi's one-scheme-per-category to shake up mutual funds' industry
3 min read
Premium

Make part-prepayments to cut home loan tenor, but don't use retirement fund

banks
4 min read

RBI has a responsibility to promote sustainable economic growth: DG Rao

M Rajeshwar Rao
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon