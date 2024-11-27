Business Standard
SBI's total fundraise via bonds touches Rs 50,000 crore so far during FY25

SBI, State Bank Of India

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

With the raising of Rs 10,000 crore from infra bonds, SBI's total fundraise has touched Rs 50,000 crore so far during the current financial year.

The country's biggest lender State Bank of India earlier this month had raised Rs 10,000 crore through its seventh infrastructure bond issuance.

The bank garnered Rs 5,000 crore AT1 Bonds, Rs 15,000 crore Tier 2 Bonds and Rs 30,000 crore Long Term Bonds till date during FY25 at a very competitive rate, SBI said in a statement.

All these issues have attracted overwhelming responses from investors and were oversubscribed by more than 2 times against the respective base issue size, it said.

 

SBI Chairman CS Setty said that wider participation and heterogeneity of bids demonstrated the trust investors place in the country's largest bank.

The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, banks etc, it said.

These bonds are of 15 years tenor except for the AT1 Bonds which is perpetual.

Last month, SBI mobilised fund via Additional Tier 1 bonds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

