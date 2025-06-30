Monday, June 30, 2025 | 09:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Credit rating methodologies must evolve to reflect EM resilience: FM

Credit rating methodologies must evolve to reflect EM resilience: FM

FM Sitharaman says India's sovereign rating understates macro strength and urges reform in global rating criteria to unlock more private capital and lower financing costs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman also called for support for micro, small and medium enterprises in order to unlock capital at the grassroots level.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s sovereign rating does not fully reflect its macroeconomic stability, even with a sustained high growth trajectory and sound fiscal management, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, while stressing the need for international credit rating methodologies to evolve.
 
Delivering a keynote address at the International Business Forum’s leadership summit in Seville, Spain, Sitharaman said, “Reforming rating methodologies would not only enhance fairness, but also reduce financing cost and unlock far greater volumes of private investment.”
 
The Finance Minister said that the rating agencies’ methodology needs to better reflect the structural strength and long-term resilience of emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs), where actual financial flows have struggled to gain momentum.
 
 
“This underscores the need for early, structured engagement between multilateral development banks and credit rating agencies to recalibrate risk assessments and unlock sustainable capital at scale,” she added.
 
Earlier this month, finance ministry officials had met analysts from Moody’s Ratings, making their case for a ratings upgrade on the back of macroeconomic stability, fiscal prudence and benign inflation.

Also Read

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Small savings rates unchanged for sixth straight quarter from July 1

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM Sitharaman to embark on six-day visit to Spain, Portugal and Brazil

Banks, bank

SBI, Indian, Union Bank gain up to 4%; what's driving PSU Banks today

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

India open to 'big, beautiful deal' with US, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

PremiumNirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman nudges public sector banks to push credit growth

 
In May this year, global sovereign credit rating agency Morningstar DBRS upgraded India’s long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings from BBB (low) to BBB with a stable trend. S&P Global Ratings, however, said that while no immediate rating actions had been taken, the situation arising from regional tensions introduces material uncertainty that could weigh on sovereign credit profiles if they persist. 
 
Addressing the panel discussion on From Fourth Financing for Development (FFD4) Outcome to Implementation: Unlocking the Potential of Private Capital for Sustainable Development, Sitharaman highlighted that mobilising private capital was not just a financing strategy but a development imperative.
 
“In an era of volatile FDI flows and mounting global uncertainty, private capital has emerged as an increasingly important source of development finance.”
 
Sitharaman also called for support for micro, small and medium enterprises in order to unlock capital at the grassroots level.
 
She stressed the need to scale up blended finance through tools such as sovereign green bonds, thematic bonds and impact investment instruments. Addressing perceived risks through institutional reforms is also crucial, she said.
 
The Finance Minister added that multilateral development banks and development finance institutions (DFIs) need to take on a stronger enabling role by providing support through concessional finance, guarantees, credit enhancements and project preparation. 
 

More From This Section

DFS secretary M Nagaraju

DFS Secretary urges private banks to step up support for inclusion push

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India

External spillovers, weather events pose growth risk: RBI's Malhotra

TDS on Rs 1-crore cash withdrawal aimed at cracking down on black money

ITAT ruling targets use of farmland deals for laundering 'black' money

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

NBFC asset quality deteriorates to 5.9% in March 2025, says RBI FSR

corporate bond

Corporate bond issuances hit record in FY25, but trade activity muted

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman credit rating finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon