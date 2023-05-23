close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Start exchanging Rs 2,000 notes from today; how to do it and other details

The bank customers can also deposit the Rs 2,000 notes in their bank accounts and withdraw them from an ATM or bank branch later

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rs 2000 note

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 11:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, the banks will start exchanging these notes from today. The bank customers can also deposit the Rs 2,000 notes in their bank accounts and withdraw them from an ATM or bank branch later.
The RBI has asked the public to exchange or deposit all Rs 2,000 notes in their possession latest by September 30, 2023. It also clarified that Rs 2,000 notes will remain legal tender and can be used in daily transactions.

"The facility for deposit into accounts and exchange for Rs 2000 banknotes will be available at all banks until September 30, 2023. The facility for exchange will be available also at the 19 Regional Offices (ROs) of RBI having Issue Departments until September 30, 2023." the RBI's official statement released on May 19 read.
How to exchange Rs 2,000 notes?

  1. The notes can be exchanged at the nearest branch of any bank.
  2. They can submit the Rs 2,000 notes, subject to the daily cap, to the concerned officer.  
  3. The bank will then provide the customer with notes of lower denominations.

Reports claimed that the customers will also be asked to fill and submit a request form while exchanging notes. However, the State Bank of India (SBI) last week clarified that no such would be required at any of its branches.
Is there any limit to exchanging or depositing the Rs 2,000 notes?

Also Read

Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks

RBI asks banks to keep daily data on exchange, deposit of Rs 2,000 notes

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

Flows into NRIs deposits in India top $8-billion mark in 2022-23

Indians sent $27.14 bn abroad under LRS in FY23, up nearly 40% YoY

RBI Governor addresses PSU banks' board members of on governance, ethics

Paytm Money launches bond Investing on platform for retail investors

Rs 2,000 note withdrawn: How important was the note for the Indian economy?


For exchanges, the RBI has imposed a daily cap of Rs 20,000. The RBI has said that a non-account holder also can exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank branch.
But the customers are free to deposit any number of Rs 2,000 notes in their bank accounts. The usual requirements of knowing your customer (KYC) will be applicable to these deposits.

Will customers have to pay any fee for exchanging the notes?
No, the process of exchange and deposit of Rs 2,000 notes is completely free of cost.

Are there any documents required for the exchange of notes?
No, the customers are not mandated to show any document for the exchange of notes up to the daily limit. However, if they deposit notes in their bank accounts over Rs 50,000, they will be asked to produce the documents generally required under KYC norms. These include an Aadhaar card and PAN Card.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Rs 2000 note Rs 2000 notes Currency BS Web Reports

First Published: May 23 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Start exchanging Rs 2,000 notes from today; how to do it and other details

Rs 2000 note
3 min read

Flows into NRIs deposits in India top $8-billion mark in 2022-23

banks, bank rate cuts, lending rates, deposits, savings, investment, schemes, shares, insurance
2 min read

Indians sent $27.14 bn abroad under LRS in FY23, up nearly 40% YoY

remittance
2 min read

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: Do not panic, you're not back in November 2016

Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees
6 min read

RBI Governor addresses PSU banks' board members of on governance, ethics

RBI
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

What is RBI's 'Clean Note Policy', why are notes being withdrawn under it

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

RBI Governor addresses PSU banks' board members of on governance, ethics

RBI
2 min read

Paytm Money launches bond Investing on platform for retail investors

Paytm Logo
2 min read

Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Flows into NRIs deposits in India top $8-billion mark in 2022-23

banks, bank rate cuts, lending rates, deposits, savings, investment, schemes, shares, insurance
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon