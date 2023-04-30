Tata Capital in talks with lenders to raise Rs 10,000 crore via debt



The Board of Directors of Tata Capital Financial Services Limited (TCFSL) has approved the merger of TCFSL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Capital and Tata Cleantech Capital - 80.5 per cent owned subsidiary of TCL with TCL. Tata Capital, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, is in talks with lenders to raise Rs 10,000 crore by way of debt for its on-lending purposes.



"Tata Capital is getting aggressive in the retail loans segment and the majority of funds raised this quarter will be for home loans and personal loans," said a banker. The debt fundraising in the ongoing quarter will help Tata Capital to grow the balance sheet of the merged entity, said a banking source.



When contacted, a Tata Capital spokesperson declined to comment. The company has been identified as a Non-bank financial institution (NBFC) upper layer by the regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As per the RBI, as an upper-layer NBFC, Tata Capital will have to list in the next two years.

Analysts said due to the importance of the financial services business to the Tata Group and Tata Sons plans to keep TCL adequately capitalised, they expect Tata Sons to continue to provide equity support to help Tata Sons maintain a comfortable capitalisation and liquidity profile. Interestingly, the Tata group has another sprawling financial services business under Tata Motors called Tata Motors Finance which is providing loans for vehicle and dealer financing.