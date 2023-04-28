Trade body seeks fast-track desk for project clearance in Rajasthan



The summit saw around 4,190 memorandum of understanding (MoUs) and LoIs worth Rs 10.44 trillion. The sectors where the pacts were signed included mining and minerals, agriculture and agro-processing, tourism, textiles, engineering, chemicals and petrochemicals, health and medical, logistics, energy, and handicrafts. A Jaipur-based trade body has called for a fast-track desk for the successful execution of all pacts and letters of intent (LoIs) signed during the Invest Rajasthan Summit held in October last year.



All Rajasthan Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA) Chief Consultant Kamal Kandoi said CM Ashok Gehlot had said about creating flexible infrastructure for industries and promoting industrialisation. “It would be possible only if the execution of all MoUs and LoIs signed during Invest Rajasthan is done at a faster pace.” According to an official of the industries department, 46 to 48 per cent of the pacts have been implemented or are in the advanced stage of implementation.



The association’s chief patron, Ashish Saraf, said the industries have a big contribution to Rajasthan’s economy. Its contribution is calculated from Gross State Value Addition (GSVA), which is constantly increasing. In 2018-19, GSVA stood at Rs 2.25 trillion, which increased to Rs 3.58 trillion in 2022-23. The government should ensure a good investment atmosphere so that the GSVA reaches Rs 8-10 trillion by 2030, Saraf said. ARTIA’s Executive President Prem Biyani said the investors had asked the government for land as per the rules, but their files are moving from one office to another. The ARTIA officials have asked Gehlot to intervene and set up a fast-track desk at the office of the district industry officer and the district collector should come to this desk once a week. It has also demanded that the progress of all LoIs should be reviewed and the chief minister’s office be informed.