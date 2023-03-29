close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Trickle of foreign inflows to bonds may not speed up in next FY: Analysts

Foreign investors have bought government bonds worth Rs 152.50 billion ($1.85 billion) on a net basis since November.

Reuters Reuters MUMBAI
Bond yields slide as reports tout progress in global listing of Indian debt

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 11:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Foreign inflows into Indian government bonds, which showed signs of a pick-up late last year, may not sustain as yields are unlikely to fall due to sticky inflation and large government borrowings, foreign investors said.

Foreign investors have bought government bonds worth Rs 152.50 billion ($1.85 billion) on a net basis since November.

"Inflation remains sticky both in India and globally. So we may not see a huge influx of foreign flows just yet," said Kenneth Akintewe, head of Asian Sovereign Debt at Abrdn Plc. "Foreign investors remain very under allocated."

Foreign holding of Indian government bonds continues to remain very low at Rs 1.51 trillion, which is just 1.65% of the outstanding, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

"The consistent inflow in government bonds seen over the last few months is expected to come under pressure," said Nitin Raheja, executive director and head of discretionary equities, Julius Baer India.

"In the very short term, the global financial turmoil will prompt a risk-off trade which could work against emerging market bonds."

Also Read

What's behind the fall in India's FDI inflows?

FDI equity inflows dip 14% during April-September to $26.9 billion: DPIIT

SBI likely to raise Rs 10,000 crore through infrastructure bonds

SBI board approves Rs 10,000-cr AT1 bonds offering to support biz growth

Axis Bank in talks to issue 10-year infra bonds, taps insurance firms

Rupee depreciates by 10 paise to 82.26 against US dollar in early trade

RBI to raise rates once more on April 6 but leave door open for more: Poll

Government asks state-run banks to conduct more robust stress tests

Centre may announce Aadhaar-based KYC norms for small savings schemes

G-20 sets up an expert panel on multilateral institution reforms

Despite signs of turmoil in the U.S. and European banking sectors, central banks have continued to raise rates. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also seen hiking rates next week from the current 6.5% level as headline retail inflation held over 6% above the central bank's target band.

"With headline and core inflation running in the 6% range, it is reflective of very low real rates," said Pradeep Kumar, portfolio manager - emerging market debt, PGIM Fixed Income said.

"Indian rupee and government bonds are rich and do not offer attractive risk premia relative to other countries."

India's 10-year bond yield is currently at 7.34%, a spread of less than 100 basis points above the policy repo rate, which is below the historical average spread.

There is limited room for the benchmark yield to fall further, with the federal government set to borrow Rs 15.43 trillion in the next fiscal starting April 1, traders said

"Supply overhang is always a major headwind for government bonds... There is no room for lower yields given ever-increasing borrowing requirements," PGIM's Kumar said.

Domestic banks have traditionally been the primary buyers of government debt but with private sector credit growth rising, demand for government securities may decrease, said Nigel Foo, head of Asian Fixed Income, First Sentier Investors.

"Potentially, there would be a situation where demand might be lower than supply and RBI would need to step in to cover the shortfall."

($1 = 82.2550 Indian rupees)

 

 

Topics : foreign funds | Bonds

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Rupee depreciates by 10 paise to 82.26 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee, economy, inr, India
1 min read

RBI to raise rates once more on April 6 but leave door open for more: Poll

rbi, reserve bank of india
3 min read

Government asks state-run banks to conduct more robust stress tests

Sitharaman, FM Sitharaman
2 min read
Premium

Centre may announce Aadhaar-based KYC norms for small savings schemes

funds, investments, stocks, valuations, returns, investors, MFs, mutual funds, savings
2 min read
Premium

MSME, gold will grow faster than any other segment: Shriram Finance CEO

Y S Chakravarti, MD & CEO, Shriram Finance
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

MPC should raise rates by 25 bps next week: Economists tell RBI

rbi, reserve bank of india
4 min read

EPFO fixes 8.15% interest rate on employees' provident fund for FY23

EPFO, funds, savings
2 min read
Premium

Home truths: High loan rates and job losses threaten price growth

Home Loan
4 min read
Premium

Centre may announce Aadhaar-based KYC norms for small savings schemes

funds, investments, stocks, valuations, returns, investors, MFs, mutual funds, savings
2 min read

RBI likely to hike rates by 25 basis points next week, says economist

rbi, reserve bank of india
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon