JUST IN
Solar capacity addition falls marginally in Jul-Sep to 2.7 GW: Report
Agri booster: Centre hikes UP fertiliser quota to over 1.7 million tonnes
Govt asks exporters to utilise and reap benefits of India-Australia FTA
Navy proposes operationalising Indian Ocean partnership initiative
Total leasing of office space in Oct dips 21% across top 7 cities: JLL
India, Gulf council to launch free trade pact negotiations on Thursday
Why is India Inc batting for the small guy?
1.6 mn jobs being generated by Centre every month: Ashwini Vaishnaw
India's digital personal-data protection bill puts privacy at risk
States' average borrowing cost continues to remain almost flat at 7.68%
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Solar capacity addition falls marginally in Jul-Sep to 2.7 GW: Report
Business Standard

FDI equity inflows dip 14% during April-September to $26.9 billion: DPIIT

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows into India contracted by 14 per cent to $26.9 billion during the April-September this fiscal, according to the data of the DPIIT

Topics
FDI equity inflows | DPIIT

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

currency, indian rupees, investment, FDI, Sovereign wealth fund, renminbi, yuan

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows into India contracted by 14 per cent to USD 26.9 billion during the April-September this fiscal, according to the data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The inflows had stood at USD 31.15 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total FDI inflows (which includes equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital) too declined to USD 39 billion during the first six months of the current fiscal year as against USD 42.86 billion in the year-ago period.

During the first half of this fiscal, Singapore emerged as the top investor with USD 10 billion FDI. It was followed by Mauritius (USD 3.32 billion), UAE (USD 2.95 billion), USA (USD 2.6 billion), the Netherlands (USD 1.76 billion), and Japan (USD 1.18 billion), the data showed.

The computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows of USD 6.3 billion during the six-month period of this fiscal.

It was followed by services (USD 4.16 billion), trading (USD 3.28 billion), chemicals (USD 1.3 billion), automobile industry (USD 932 million) and construction (infrastructure) activities (USD 990 million).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FDI equity inflows

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 20:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.