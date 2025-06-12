Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Andhra Govt to transfer Rs 15,000 per student to mothers starting June 12

Andhra Govt to transfer Rs 15,000 per student to mothers starting June 12

Talliki Vandanam scheme promises to disburse Rs 15,000 per student annually as part of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's election promise

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh will disburse Rs 8,745 crore on Thursday under a direct benefit scheme for mothers of school students.
 
The scheme called Talliki Vandanam promises Rs 15,000 per student annually and it is part of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s election promise and a pillar of his administration’s "Super Six" agenda. The rollout is expected to cover 6.7 million students, according to news agency PTI.
 

What is Talliki Vandanam

According to a press release cited by PTI, the scheme offers financial support to mothers of children enrolled in school. The amount of Rs 15,000 is intended to ease the cost of education and encourage school attendance.
 
 
On June 12, the state government will begin direct benefit transfers (DBT) of these funds into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. This date also marks one year since the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition returned to power.
 

Who will benefit?

Eligible beneficiaries include students enrolled in Class 1 to Intermediate First Year (equivalent to 11th standard).

The funds will be disbursed once school admissions are completed and data is verified, the state government said.
 
However, there is still uncertainty about whether the transfer pertains to the academic year 2024–25 or 2025–26, as the official release did not clarify this detail.
 

Part of a larger welfare push

 
Talliki Vandanam is among several welfare initiatives promised by Naidu during the 2024 election campaign under the “Super Six” umbrella. Others include:
 
  • Rs 1,500 monthly aid for every woman aged 19 to 59 years 
  • Free bus travel for women across Andhra Pradesh
 
As many as 2 million job opportunities or a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000
 
According to the PTI report, the Chief Minister referred to the rollout as a “special gift for mothers” to coincide with the coalition government's first anniversary in office.
 

What should beneficiaries do?

Mothers of students should ensure their bank account details are correctly linked with the school and education department records. Once school admissions are completed, the funds will be automatically transferred through DBT to the linked accounts.
 
This initiative reflects the state government’s growing emphasis on education-linked welfare and is likely to have a significant financial impact on low- and middle-income families in Andhra Pradesh.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

