Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / How a cyber scam from India fooled foreigners - CBI recovers Rs 3 crore

How a cyber scam from India fooled foreigners - CBI recovers Rs 3 crore

Using tools that masked caller identities and generated fake leads, the syndicate reached out to unsuspecting victims abroad and ran well-scripted scams.

CBI

CBI

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major bust under its ongoing cybercrime crackdown initiative ‘Chakra-V’, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has uncovered a sophisticated transnational cyber fraud syndicate operating out of India. While the victims were largely based in the United States and Canada, the financial traces—and lessons—run deep into India’s digital ecosystem.
 
What happened?
The cybercriminal group was allegedly posing as government officials and tech support agents from reputed global companies. Their primary tactic? Social engineering—using psychological manipulation to trick individuals into revealing confidential information or making payments.
 
Using tools that masked caller identities and generated fake leads, the syndicate reached out to unsuspecting victims abroad and ran well-scripted scams.
 
 
What did the CBI find?

Also Read

Ram temple, ram mandir

Ram temple prasad scam: ₹3.85 crore cyber fraud busted, mastermind held

South China Sea

What are China's grey zone tactics, and why Taiwan is vary of them?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

FM directs public insurers to adopt AI, expand portfolios for new risks

WhatsApp

Beware before you tap: WhatsApp image scam could drain your wallet

Almost half of all organisations in India say they have experienced cyber fraud during and after the pandemic. Technology, media and communication, financial services, and manufacturing are the most affected sectors, according to the ‘Financial and C

Airtel approaches Jio, VIL on joint telecom initiative against fraud

During searches at three locations, CBI seized:
 
₹2.8 crore worth of Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) like cryptocurrencies,
 
₹22 lakh in unaccounted cash,
 
And high-tech equipment used for spoof calls and fraud operations.
 
One person has been arrested and is now facing trial in a special CBI court.
 
"Acting on actionable intelligence developed during the investigation, CBI conducted these searches and uncovered incriminating evidence busting the operation of a group engaged in transnational cyber fraud. The seized materials include tools for making international calls with masked caller identity, a lead-generation mechanism based on social engineering tactics, voice recordings, and other components of the cybercrime ecosystem," CBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
How the Syndicate Operated
Spoofed Caller IDs & Social Engineering Tools
Investigators seized devices that masked caller IDs—making fraudsters appear as legitimate figures like tech support or law enforcement. They used scripted approaches (voice recordings) to build credibility 
 
Lead Generation Mechanisms
These fraudsters likely used data-mining techniques—harvesting contact details through online platforms, phishing, or purchased lists—to identify potential victims abroad .
 
International Impersonation Scam
Victims received calls from people claiming to be US/Canadian government or tech company officials. Under pretexts like stolen data or compromised accounts, scammers coerced victims into transferring money or granting remote access.
 
This tactic closely mirrors those described in previous Chakra-II and Chakra-IV busts, where fraudsters used remote-access scams to manipulate victims into unwittingly enabling transfers to cryptocurrency wallets.
 
What this means for you? 
Anyone Can Be a Target
Unlike past operations targeting mostly the Indian diaspora abroad, this scam highlights how digital impersonation scams can affect Indian residents—especially those using global payment methods or crypto wallets.
 
Crypto Doesn’t Guarantee Anonymity
The fact that the CBI immediately identified and seized ₹2.8 crore in crypto confirms that blockchain transactions are traceable and not as anonymous as commonly believed.
 
Digital Hygiene Is Critical
Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated—using spoofed numbers, real-sounding scripts, and international coordination to appear legitimate. Never share OTPs, passwords, or remote access credentials. Always verify independently.
 
Cross-Border Crime Needs Cross-Border Action
Coordination through Interpol Silver Notices, partnerships with the FBI, and initiatives like BHARATPOL mean Indian cybercriminals can no longer count on safe havens. Victim investigations, asset recoveries, and prosecutions are increasingly global.
 
"This operation reflects CBI’s firm resolve under the 'Chakra-V' initiative to tackle cyber-enabled financial crimes through thorough, evidence-based investigation and bring perpetrators to justice," read the CBI statement.
   
Takeaways:
Use registered crypto exchanges and conduct full KYC compliance
 
Segment digital wallets—don’t keep all assets in one place
 
Verify caller identity—no government agency will ask for money over phone
 
Stay updated on scam tactics via official advisories
 

More From This Section

SCHENGEN VISA

Visa for Rs 45 lakh: CBI busts French Embassy racket preying on Punjabis

PremiumRetirement Plan, Retirement

Deferred annuity plans: Ensure retirement income with guaranteed return

Income tax return

Told your employer one tax regime, but want to switch? Here's the rulebook

Indian bank

Earn up to 7.65% with Indian Bank's IND SECURE FD: Offer ends in Sept

Paytm

Paytm rolls out customised UPI IDs: Here's how to create one for yourself

Topics : Cyber fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon