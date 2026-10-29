Thursday, October 29, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 3% DA hike: How much will your monthly salary rise? Check calculations

3% DA hike: How much will your monthly salary rise? Check calculations

Centre's revision is expected to raise DA from 60% to 63% of basic pay, with arrears payable from July 1, 2026.

salary, money

salary, money

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A 3-percentage-point increase in dearness allowance (DA) will raise the monthly salary component of central government employees by an amount equal to 3 per cent of their basic pay. For an employee drawing basic pay of Rs 18,000, this translates into an additional Rs 540 a month, while someone with basic pay of Rs 50,000 will receive Rs 1,500 more.
 
The revision, announced on October 28, increases dearness relief (DR) for central government pensioners. The decision is expected to benefit 4.8 million employees and 6.8 million pensioners, according to a report by Mint.
 
The revised DA rate is expected to rise from 60 per cent to 63 per cent of basic pay. The actual increase in take-home salary, however, will depend on applicable deductions and other salary components.
 
 

How much will your salary increase after the 3 per cent DA hike?

 
The additional DA is calculated on basic pay, not on the total salary or the existing DA amount. Employees with higher basic pay will therefore receive a larger increase in rupee terms.
 
The following calculations assume that the existing DA rate is 60 per cent and the revised rate is 63 per cent.

Also Read

Indian banking sector outlook 2026, RBI rate cuts impact banks, bank credit growth India, net interest margins banks, foreign investment Indian banks, deposit growth slowdown, microfinance stress India, banking liquidity RBI OMOs

How Indian banks are planning to offset Irdai's insurance commission cuts

ISRO, NVS-03 satellite launch

Isro to launch NVS-03: What it means for India's NavIC navigation system

Delhi air pollution

Delhi stays under blanket of poor air as AQI holds at 229, NCR air worsens

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji

How Shapoorji Pallonji's debt mounted and why repayment is a challenge

Screen grab from viral video on X (X | @Nishantchant)

Wear, return, repeat: How festive shoppers are hurting online sellers

 
Basic pay per monthDA at 60%DA at 63%Monthly increase
Rs 18,000Rs 10,800Rs 11,340Rs 540
Rs 25,500Rs 15,300Rs 16,065Rs 765
Rs 30,000Rs 18,000Rs 18,900Rs 900
Rs 35,400Rs 21,240Rs 22,302Rs 1,062
Rs 40,000Rs 24,000Rs 25,200Rs 1,200
Rs 44,900Rs 26,940Rs 28,287Rs 1,347
Rs 50,000Rs 30,000Rs 31,500Rs 1,500
Rs 56,100Rs 33,660Rs 35,343Rs 1,683
Rs 67,700Rs 40,620Rs 42,651Rs 2,031
Rs 1,00,000Rs 60,000Rs 63,000Rs 3,000
These figures represent the additional DA before deductions. They do not indicate an equivalent increase in the employee's entire take-home salary.
 

How is the DA hike calculated?

 
Under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay structure, DA is calculated as a percentage of basic pay.
 
The formula is:
 
Additional monthly DA = Basic pay × 3 ÷ 100
 
For an employee drawing basic pay of Rs 35,000, the calculation would be as follows:
 
Basic pay: Rs 35,000
 
Existing DA at 60 per cent: Rs 21,000
 
Revised DA at 63 per cent: Rs 22,050
 
Additional monthly DA: Rs 1,050
 
Additional DA over 12 months: Rs 12,600, assuming the rate remains unchanged throughout the period.
 
The increase applies to the DA component alone. House rent allowance (HRA), transport allowance and other salary components are separate. Employees should not calculate the 3 per cent increase on their gross salary, as this would overstate the benefit.
 

Will employees receive DA arrears from July 2026?

 
The revised rate is effective from July 1, 2026. Eligible employees are therefore entitled to arrears for the period between the effective date and the implementation of the revised payment, subject to the government's payment arrangements.
 
For example, an employee with basic pay of Rs 18,000 would be entitled to an additional Rs 540 for every eligible month.
 
If four months of arrears are payable, the amount would be Rs 2,160. An employee with basic pay of Rs 50,000 would receive Rs 6,000 for the same four-month period.
 
The final arrears will depend on the number of eligible months and the official implementation and payment schedule. Employees should check the relevant government order or their department's salary communication for confirmation of the amount and payment date.
  

More From This Section

Silver ETF

Silver slips 17% in a month: Should investors buy the dip or stay cautious?premium

Gold Loans

Gold loan stress rising: How to avoid a debt trap and manage repayments

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Undisclosed foreign assets? Check if you qualify for Rs 1 lakh scheme

FASTag

FASTag local pass vs annual pass: Cost, rules and differences explained

real estate developers, Realty sector

Salim Merchant buys commercial property in Mumbai's Santacruz for ₹12.9 cr

Topics : BS Web Reports

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferCabinet approves 3% DA hikeGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 1:19 PM IST