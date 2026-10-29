Isro to launch NVS-03: What it means for India's NavIC navigation system

The Indian Space Research Organisation ( Isro ) is set to launch NVS-03, its next-generation navigation satellite, on October 30, in a mission that could help restore India's indigenous satellite navigation system, NavIC, to standalone positioning services.

NVS-03 will be launched aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F18) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 11:51 pm IST.

NVS-03 is the third satellite in Isro's second-generation navigation series. It is designed to improve the continuity and reliability of NavIC , which provides positioning, navigation and timing services across India and up to 1,500 km beyond the country's boundaries.

All about NVS-03 satellite

NVS-03 is intended to replace and augment the existing NavIC constellation as older satellites approach or exceed their designed operational lives.

It carries an indigenous atomic clock alongside procured clocks, and adds an L1 signal to the existing L5 and S-band signals. The L1 signal should make NavIC compatible with more user devices.

The atomic clocks on the first-generation IRNSS-1A failed in 2016, and hardware problems were later found in the rubidium clocks of some other satellites. NVS-01, launched in May 2023, was the first to fly an indigenous atomic clock.

NavIC aims to reduce India's dependence on foreign satellite navigation systems such as the US Global Positioning System (GPS). Its applications include civilian navigation, transport, timing services, infrastructure and strategic operations.

How many NavIC satellites are operational?

NavIC currently has three satellites providing positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services, according to a government reply in Parliament on July 29, 2026. These are IRNSS-1B, IRNSS-1I and NVS-01.

The constellation needs at least four operational satellites to provide basic standalone positioning services. With only three satellites available for PNT services, NavIC cannot currently provide standalone positioning, although its timing service remains functional.

Of the 11 satellites launched, some are limited to one-way message broadcast, one has been decommissioned, and two failed to reach their intended orbit.

What is the government’s plan?

The government plans to strengthen NavIC through additional next-generation satellites. In its July 2026 reply to Parliament, it said NVS-03 was ready for launch, while NVS-04 and NVS-05 were in an advanced stage of realisation.

One more satellite is planned thereafter to complete the seven-satellite NavIC base layer constellation. Minister of Space Jitendra Singh, in August this year said corrective measures for the NVS-02 failure had been implemented and tested in the CMS-03 satellite.

NavIC’s recovery will depend not just on launching replacement satellites, but on bringing them into service on schedule and maintaining enough operational spacecraft to ensure continuity.