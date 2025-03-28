Friday, March 28, 2025 | 09:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
42 India-born billionaires abroad, few foreign tycoons in India: Hurun 2025

42 India-born billionaires abroad, few foreign tycoons in India: Hurun 2025

According to Hurun Global Rich List 2025, Most major economies, including the US and UK, have a much higher share of foreign-born billionaires

Top 10 Largest Sovereign Wealth Funds

Approximately 14.8% of Indian billionaires have relocated overseas

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 42 billionaires of Indian origin now live outside India, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2025. These include Lakshmi Mittal and Anil Agarwal in the UK, as well as Jay Chaudhry and Vivek Ranadivé in the US. While their roots remain Indian, their wealth has been built or expanded overseas—often through global listings, acquisitions, or tax-friendly jurisdictions.
 
In contrast, India has just six immigrant billionaires—among the lowest in the world. Most major economies, including the US and UK, have a much higher share of foreign-born billionaires. The US leads with 206 immigrant billionaires, while the UK is home to 76.
 
 
Global comparison: Where billionaires move
 
India  
42 emigrant billionaires  

6 immigrant billionaires  
 
China  
66 emigrant billionaires  
10 immigrant billionaires  
 
USA  
22 emigrant billionaires  
206 immigrant billionaires  
 
UK  
76 immigrant billionaires  
 
Many of India’s emigrant billionaires have settled in the US, UK or UAE. Sectors like technology, finance and metals have seen the highest number of outbound moves. For instance, Lakshmi Mittal built ArcelorMittal from London, while Jay Chaudhry, founder of Zscaler, lives in California. Vivek Ranadivé, known for owning the NBA team Sacramento Kings, also resides in the US.
 
India sees little inbound billionaire movement
 
Despite its growing economy, India remains a rare choice for foreign-born billionaires. The six who do live in India typically have long-standing business interests or family ties. By comparison, Switzerland has 73 immigrant billionaires, the UAE has dozens, and even Australia has attracted several in recent years.
 
Share of immigrant billionaires by country  
USA: 24%  
UK: 51%  
Switzerland: 63%  
India: 2%  
 
The gap reflects differences in regulation, taxation, and lifestyle infrastructure. While Indian-origin billionaires continue to grow their wealth abroad, India has yet to emerge as a global destination for billionaire migration.
 
Note:
Emigrant: A person who leaves their home country to live in another.  For instance, Lakshmi Mittal was born in India but moved to the UK. He is an Indian emigrant
 
Immigrant: A person who comes into a country from elsewhere to live there. For instance, if someone was born in Germany but now lives in India, they are an immigrant in India.
 
So, emigrant = exits, immigrant = enters. If you're standing in India, emigrants are those who left, immigrants are those who arrived.

Topics : Hurun rich list

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

