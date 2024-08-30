79% of richest NRIs are self-made billionaires: A list of wealthiest ones

A total of 102 NRIs made it to the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, accounting for nearly 79% of the total number of self-made billionaires. The United States is home to the most NRIs on the list, with 46 individuals while Gopichand Hinduja and family hold the title of the wealthiest NRI with a net worth of Rs 192,700 crore.

The Hurun list has notably expanded, with now over 1,500 individuals possessing a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore or more. This showcases a substantial 150% growth from seven years earlier.

Other Notable NRIs: LN Mittal and family (based in the UK) and Anil Agarwal and family (based in London) are among the other prominent NRIs on the list.