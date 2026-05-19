Aadhaar free online update extended until June: How to conduct process

The government has extended the free online Aadhaar document update facility by another year, giving millions of people more time to refresh or fix records for free.

The move is significant for people who registered years ago and may have outdated address or identity documents linked to their Aadhaar profile. Aadhaar record is widely used across banking, income-tax filing, investments, insurance, mobile connections, subsidies and other financial services.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has said Aadhaar holders can continue to update proof of identity and proof of address documents free of cost online till June 14, 2027.

The extension comes at a time when Aadhaar authentication is deeply integrated with personal finance and government service delivery systems. Any mismatch or outdated information can create delays in KYC verification, subsidy transfers and account-related services.

What has changed?

Earlier, users had to pay a fee for uploading supporting documents online. The facility was later made free for a limited period and has now been extended again.

The free service is available only through the myAadhaar portal. Aadhaar centres will continue to charge a fee for document updates done offline.

UIDAI has also indicated that it wants more people to voluntarily refresh their records to maintain accuracy in the Aadhaar database, especially those who have not updated their details for many years.

Why Aadhaar updates matter

For many Indians, Aadhaar is no longer just an identity document. It has become the backbone of financial verification.

Banks, mutual fund houses, insurers, pension systems and telecom companies rely on Aadhaar-linked KYC checks. If the address or identity information linked to Aadhaar is outdated, consumers may face problems such as:

Delays in opening bank or demat accounts

KYC rejection during mutual fund or insurance purchases

Problems receiving direct benefit transfers

Difficulty in mobile SIM verification

Issues during PAN-Aadhaar authentication

Delays in pension or subsidy-related services

Frequent movers, tenants, students, migrant workers and salaried employees relocating to new cities are among those who benefit most from updating address documents on time.

Who should consider updating Aadhaar documents?

UIDAI has often advised users to refresh documents if their Aadhaar was issued nearly a decade ago and records have not been updated since then.

You may consider updating documents if:

Your current address is different from the one in Aadhaar

Your supporting identity documents have changed

You recently shifted cities or changed residence

Your Aadhaar was created many years ago

Your demographic details need correction

You face repeated KYC verification issues

Even if the demographic details remain unchanged, UIDAI encourages users to upload fresh supporting documents periodically to improve database accuracy.

How to update Aadhaar documents online for free

Users can upload identity and address proof documents through the myAadhaar portal.

Step-by-step process

Visit the myAadhaar portal and log in using your Aadhaar number

Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number

Verify the demographic details shown in your profile

If the details are correct, proceed with document update

Select an identity proof document from the list

Upload the file in JPEG, PNG or PDF format

Select an address proof document

Upload the address document and submit consent

The uploaded files should generally be below 2 MB in size.

Which Aadhaar services are still chargeable?

While document uploads on the portal are free till June 2027, several Aadhaar-related services continue to attract fees.

Biometric updates

First biometric update between ages 5 and 7: Free

First or second update between ages 15 and 17: Free

Other biometric updates: Rs 125

UIDAI has also provided a temporary relaxation under which biometric updates between ages 7 and 15 remain free till September 30, 2026.

Demographic updates

Updates related to name, gender, date of birth, mobile number or email may attract charges if done separately.

Demographic update with biometric update: Free

Separate demographic update: Rs 75

Offline document update

Users visiting Aadhaar enrolment or update centres for document submission must pay Rs 75.

New Aadhaar app to replace mAadhaar

Alongside the extension announcement, UIDAI has said the existing mAadhaar app will be phased out and users can shift to the new Aadhaar app.

The new application is expected to offer QR-based Aadhaar sharing, improved privacy settings and easier access to Aadhaar-linked services.

The shift reflects the government’s broader push towards app-based digital identity verification, where users can share Aadhaar details securely without handing over photocopies of the document.

For consumers, that could eventually reduce risks related to misuse of physical Aadhaar copies while making digital verification faster across financial and government platforms.