AePS Scam: Here are the things you need to do if you are a victim of fraud

If you are a victim of an AePS scam, there are a few things you need to do immediately to protect your money

online scam, fraud

Representative Image

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
One can pay or withdraw money from their bank account using an Aadhaar card, this process is called Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AePS) transactions that can be done with the help of an Aadhaar number, fingerprint/IRIS (for authentication) and the bank name where your account is opened.

Recently, the cases of AePS scams have risen significantly, with many people becoming victims of such frauds. To prevent such fraud or misuse of Aadhar data, the user needs to lock the biometrics using the m-Aadhar app or the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website.

But what is the next step you need to take if such fraud ever happens with you? Here are the things that you can do now.

Bank's customer care

Your first step should be to contact the bank helpline number and report the fraud that has been done to you. Every bank has a dedicated hotline number to report fraudulent transactions. Just call the hotline number and provide the necessary details you could gather about the fraudulent transaction like the SMS, email or any other other. 

Account Block

Request your bank to temporarily block your account to prevent any unauthorised transaction if you suspect your account has been misused or fraud has been attempted. For security purposes, change your PIN, internet banking password, or any other relevant passwords associated with your account, immediately.

Notify the authorities

The victim of AePS fraud should also make a police complaint and report the incident to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, i.e., https://cybercrime.gov.in/. The victim has 90 days to raise chargeback on the transaction. They have to approach their bank for this or call the service helpline of the bank. 

One thing you need to note is that AePS has per-day and amount-specific limits for transactions. Currently, the maximum limit for a single transaction is Rs 10,000 with a maximum of five transactions per day. So, a total of Rs 50,000 can be withdrawn in a day. In case you face any AePS fraud, block your bank account immediately just when you notice the first transaction.

Topics : Aadhar card online frauds fraudsters Banks

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon