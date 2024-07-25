After Thailand, Vietnam now plans visa waivers for tourists: Know more

Vietnam is stepping up its tourism game with a significant proposal from Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The PM has instructed the ministries of public security and foreign affairs to look into granting visa waivers for citizens from various countries. The goal? To make Vietnam a more attractive destination in the competitive Southeast Asian travel market.

In a recent meeting with Vietnamese representatives abroad, Prime Minister Chinh stressed the need for easier travel to Vietnam. "The Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, should consider visa waivers for several countries," he said. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance Vietnam's appeal to international tourists.

Currently, Vietnam offers visa exemptions to citizens from 25 countries, according to its official data. This is fewer compared to its neighbours—Malaysia and Singapore allow visa-free entry for citizens from 162 countries, the Philippines for 157, and Thailand for 93. Vietnam's initiative comes as other Southeast Asian nations expand their visa-free policies. For instance, Thailand is enhancing its policies, and Indonesia is planning to introduce visa-free travel to new destinations by October.

What's the target for 2024?

Despite a four per cent drop in international visitors from pre-pandemic levels, Vietnam aims to attract 18 million international tourists by the end of 2024. The first half of this year saw 8.8 million international arrivals, according to government data.

The main target markets that the country aimed to further develop its tourism included the following regions:

Europe

North America

India

Middle East

Northeast Asia

Vietnam grants a three-month tourist visa to citizens of all countries and territories. Last year, it also increased the visa-free stay to 45 days for citizens from 13 countries, including those as follows:

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Russia

Japan

South Korea

Some Nordic nations

What about Indian tourists?

For Indian travellers, a Vietnam visa is a must. A popular option is the Vietnam e-visa, which can be applied for online and offers single or multiple entries for up to 90 days. For those in a rush, a visa on arrival is available but requires a pre-approved visa letter.

For normal tourist visa, do apply at least 15 days in advance.

There are several types of visas depending on the purpose of the visit—tourist, business, or relative visit—and the duration of stay, ranging from 30 days to 90 days with either single or multiple entries.

Vietnam visa costs for Indian tourists:

Normal e-visa:

1 month (single entry): $55 (approx Rs 4,600)

3 month (single entry): $70 (approx Rs 5,800)

1 month (multiple entry): $90 (approx Rs 7,500)

3 month (multiple entry): $115 (approx Rs 9,600)

Urgent e-visa in 2 days:

1 month (single entry): $85 (approx Rs 7,100)

3 month (single entry): $95 (approx Rs 7,900)

1 month (multiple entry): $100 (approx Rs 8,300)

3 month (multiple entry): $125 (approx Rs 10,500)

Urgent e-visa (in 8 hours)

1 month (single entry): $120 (approx Rs 10,000)

3 month (single entry): $175 (approx Rs 14,600)

1 month (multiple entry): $140 (approx Rs 11,700)

3 month (multiple entry): $185 (approx Rs 15,500)

Documents required for a Vietnam visa

1. Valid passport:

Must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended arrival date.

Should have sufficient blank pages for visa stamps.

2. Visa application form:

Complete the forms available on the official websites of Vietnamese embassies or consulates.

3. Passport-sized photos:

Recent photographs meeting specific requirements (e.g., size, background).

4. Return ticket:

Evidence of your return journey, such as a flight ticket to leave Vietnam.

5. Proof of accommodation:

Hotel reservation or an invitation letter from a host in Vietnam.

6. Visa approval letter (for visa on arrival):

Pre-approved visa letter obtained through a reliable agency before travelling.

7. Financial proof:

Documentation showing sufficient funds to cover your stay in Vietnam.

8. Health insurance (if required):

Some applicants may need to provide proof of health insurance covering their stay.

9. Additional documents for business or long-term stays:

For business visas or longer stays, additional documents like a work permit or invitation letter from a Vietnamese company may be required.

Is a Vietnam visa on arrival available?

Yes, Indian travellers can opt for a visa on arrival. This process requires securing a pre-approved visa letter online, which is then presented at the airport upon arrival in Vietnam. After paying the visa stamping fee, travellers receive their visa, making the entry process smoother.

What is a Vietnam e-visa?

An e-visa is an electronic visa issued by the Vietnamese Immigration Department. It allows foreign nationals, including Indians, to enter Vietnam for up to 90 days. The e-visa can be for single or multiple entries, and the application process is entirely online. The fee is non-refundable, even if the application is rejected.