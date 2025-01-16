Business Standard

Air India flight sale: 10% discount on app, no convenience fee, card offers

Travellers can apply the promo code 'APPFEST' during the booking flow when booking through the Air India mobile app to enjoy up to 10% off the all- inclusive fares.

Air India

Air India(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private carrier Air India on Tuesday announced the launch of its first-ever App Fest, offering travellers  discounts and benefits when booking flights through the official Air India mobile app (iOS and Android).
 
The Air India App Fest is open from 0001 hours IST of 15 January to 2359 hours IST of 21 January 2025, with no restrictions on the travel dates. 
 
During the Air India App Fest, travellers can enjoy up to 20% off on fares by combining the following benefits:
 
· Up to 10% off with promo code: Travellers can apply the promo code ‘APPFEST’ during the booking flow when booking through the Air India mobile app to enjoy up to 10% off the all-inclusive fares.
 
 
·  No Convenience Fees: Travellers can additionally save Rs 399 of Convenience Fee on domestic bookings, as Air India has waived the Convenience Fee on mobile app bookings during the App Fest. 
Air India is set to strengthen its global presence with a strategic focus on expanding its international operations, especially to Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The airline plans to optimise its fleet and network over the next 3 to 5 years, aiming to tap into the increasing demand for direct long-haul flights. 

As part of its ambitious plan, Air India is set to introduce a significant number of new wide-body aircraft, including 44 A350-1000s, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, and 10 Boeing 777X aircraft, over the next decade. This will enable the airline to expand its long-haul services.
 
Currently, approximately 26 million passengers fly on long-haul routes annually, with Air India catering to around 6 million. The introduction of new wide-body planes will allow Air India to directly serve more long-haul routes, improving convenience and reducing travel times for its passengers.
   
Other savings with payment offers
 
Air India has also enabled other discounts with multiple payment offers for travellers to choose from. Each bank offer has specific validity as detailed below, and is also available on Air India’s official website in addition to the mobile app. Travellers can apply either the App Fest code to get discounts or one of the payment offers below.  
airindiascreenshotofsales
 

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

