Airtel Payments Bank's new NCMC-enabled debit, prepaid cards: How it works

Airtel Payments Bank has launched new debit and prepaid cards that are designed to be more convenient and environmentally friendly for their customers in India. The Bank has partnered with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch these interoperable cards that are powered by RuPay.

Types of National Common Mobility ( NCMC) cards offered: NCMC allows these cards to be used for various purposes beyond traditional debit/prepaid cards.

NCMC debit card: This card is linked to a savings account and allows debit transactions like purchases and ATM withdrawals.

NCMC prepaid card: This card functions similar to a prepaid phone – you load money onto it beforehand and then use it for transactions.

Eco-friendly material:

Both card types are made from eco-friendly e-PVC material, which is a more sustainable alternative to traditional card materials.

Benefits for customers:

Multiple payment Options: These cards can be used for:

Regular debit/prepaid transactions (shopping, online payments)



Offline NCMC transit transactions (metros, buses, parking) – You can simply tap your card to pay for fares without needing separate tickets. This can save time and avoid queues.



Issuing concession and monthly passes for public transport (where supported) – You won't need to manage multiple cards for different operators.

"Customers can use any of the cards to make safe, secure and contactless payments at all merchant establishments, online (e-commerce), as well as offline NCMC transit transactions at metros, buses, parking, etc across the country. At metro stations, commuters would just have to tap and go at the gates without the hassle to get in queues and purchase tickets. The card also facilitates the issuance of concession and monthly passes wherever supported by the transport operator, eliminating the necessity to buy and handle multiple cards for various transport operators," the company said in a statement.

Users can now order Airtel Payments Bank's NCMC enabled Debit Card from the Airtel Thanks App, or acquire it by visiting the nearest banking points or from any of the designated points at the various metro stations. The NCMC enabled Prepaid Cards will soon be available on online and retail platforms.